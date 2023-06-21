No sport in the Valley has more rich history than baseball and that will be the theme later this summer at the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation’s 18th annual Sports Legends Banquet.
Held in conjunction with the High Hopes Golf Tournament, the Sports Legends Banquet will honor former Major Leaguers Scott Hatteberg, Bob Wells and brothers Todd Stottlemyre and Mel Stottlemyre Jr.
The foundation’s big dual event starts with the banquet on Aug. 25 at the Yakima Convention Center, where festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and is followed by the golf tournament, which raises funds for the PY&SF’s grant program, on Aug. 26 with a 1 p.m. start time at Apple Tree Golf Course.
Before his Hall of Fame catching career at Washington State, 14 years in the Majors playing for Boston, Oakland and Cincinnati, and notoriety in Moneyball, Hatteberg was a 1988 Eisenhower graduate who led the Big Nine that spring in batting, home runs and RBI.
Wells came out of Eisenhower in 1985, when he sported a nifty 1.45 ERA for the Cadets, and went on to pitch nine seasons in the Majors with Philadelphia, Seattle and Minnesota. His breakout season came in 1996 when he was 12-7 for the Mariners.
The Stottlemyres both attended Davis, Mel Jr. graduating in 1982 followed by Todd a year later, and they pitched together at UNLV before moving into their pro careers.
Mel Jr. has been an MLB pitching coach for the last 24 years, including three seasons with the Mariners from 2016 to 2018. He’s currently in his fifth season as pitching coach for the Miami Marlins.
Todd was one of the best pitchers in the Majors over a 14-year career that included 138 wins at Toronto, Oakland, St. Louis, Texas and Arizona. His first seven years were at Toronto, where he helped the Blue Jays win the World Series in 1992 and 1993.
All four played for the Yakima Pepsi Beetles and head coach Bob Garretson Jr., who part of last year’s Sports Legends Banquet along with Dr. Dan Doornink, Jim Scoggins and Paige Mackenzie.
Tickets for the banquet and program, which includes dinner and a silent auction, are $50 and pre-registration is requested.
The High Hopes tournament has an entry fee of $600 for a foursome or $150 per player. Included with the round of golf will be a golf tote, raffle ticket, and barbecue lunch. Pre-registration is also requested.
Parker Youth has awarded $630,000 in grants to local teams and organizations since the Foundation began in 2004. Applications for awards are now being accepted for the 2023 grant year and can be obtained by calling the Foundation office at 509-496-9336.
For more information about the Sports Legends Banquet and High Hopes Golf Tournament, visit www.parkeryouthfoundation.com.
