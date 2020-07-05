HELENA, Mont. — What Reid Rasmussen clinched Saturday night, Tommy Meluskey helped finish off Sunday for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
Rasmussen delivered one of the most dominant pitching performances of his career with 15 strikeouts on Saturday and then Meluskey followed up with a complete-game effort on Sunday that carried the Pak to a 10-5 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in the championship game of the Keith Sell tournament.
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles also capped the four-day tournament on a winning note as Caleb Coscarart worked six-plus innings in a 6-3 triumph over the host Helena Senators for third place.
In the title game, Meluskey went the distance with six strikeouts and picked up the win thanks to a six-run outburst in the sixth inning by the Pak, who trailed 5-3 after four frames.
Dylan Bishop collected three hits and two RBI, and Jack Van De Brake also had three hits. Brady Helgeson drove in a pair of runs, and Drew Johnson had two hits for Yakima Valley (26-5), which avenged a 3-2 loss to Bozeman (28-9) on Thursday.
Rasmussen was nearly flawless in Saturday’s nightcap as the Pak blanked Helena 6-0, a third straight shutout that advanced Yakima Valley into the title game. Helgeson powered the offense with two hits and three RBI, Bishop had another three-hit game, Conner Dailey drove in two runs and Meluskey had two hits.
The Beetles also avenged a previous loss as Coscarart fanned five in 6.2 innings against Helena, which clipped Yakima 2-1 on Thursday.
Damian Gama and Jojo Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI each, Geoff Edgar drove in two runs and John McDonald had two hits for Yakima (9-7).
Mudville Pinnacle beat the Glacier Twins 6-4 for fifth place at Kindrick Legion Field.