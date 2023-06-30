SELAH — One big inning set the tone for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak against their local rivals Saturday night.
The Pak rolled to an 8-0 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles after putting up six runs in the second inning on the second day of the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament in Selah. Ty Estey pitched five scoreless innings for a complete game, scattering six hits while striking out five.
Ty Moore’s RBI triple sparked the rally, which also included a two-run single by Cade Gibson. The shortstop finished the night 2-for-3 and Steven Johnson added a pair of hits for Yakima Valley.
Xander Smith, Nathan Gonzalez and Diego Arteaga all doubled for the Beetles (14-16), who put runners on first and third with no one out and the game still scoreless in the second inning. But Estey worked his way out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a successful pickoff play at first base.
Both teams won on Thursday, when the Pak (20-4) run-ruled The Dalles 8-0 in six innings and the Beetles beat Diamond Sports 8-3. Yakima Valley’s won five of its last six games, including last Sunday’s championship at the Mavericks Memorial Tournament in Missoula.
The Pak’s defense of its title will continue when it plays Diamond Sports at 2 p.m. Saturday. That will follow Yakima’s game against The Dalles at 11 a.m. and the semifinals are set for later in the day to determine the matchups for Sunday’s championship and third-place games.
Highlights: Ty Estey (YVP) 5 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 5 K, BB; Cade Gibson (YVP) 2-3, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 1-3, 3b, run, RBI (YVP); Steven Johnson (YVP) 2-2, run, RBI; Xander Smith (YB) 1-2, 2b; Nathan Gonzalez 1-2, 2b; Diego Arteaga (YB) 2-2, 2b.
