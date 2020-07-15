SELAH — Dylan Bishop pitched five scoreless innings in the opener and hit two triples in the nightcap as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak earned an 11-0, 11-7 sweep over the Hanford Flames at Archer Field on Wednesday.
Bishop struck out eight to hold the Flames down in the first game and there was plenty of offense as Jack Van De Brake, Tommy Meluskey and Brady Helgeson all hit doubles. Van De Brake and Sy Steele drove in two runs apiece, and Helgeson had two base hits.
The Pak bats kept the heat on in the second game with Bishop going 3 for 3 with an RBI to go with his two triples while Derek Wolff contributed two doubles and three RBI.
Drew Johnson and Van De Brake both had two hits and two RBI, and Johnny Hanses and Meluskey added a pair of hits apiece.
Yakima Valley improved to 32-7, having won 10 of its last 12 games, and will start a five-game homestand with Salem, Ore., on Friday.