Board gives more than $1M for Yakima Basin projects
The Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced last week it would give out nearly $1.2 million for six projects in the Yakima Basin.
The Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board serves the lead entity that oversaw the grant process. Various committees focus on the recovery of Mid-Columbia steelhead and bull trout.
Grant money will provide $631,311 for four projects in Kittitas County, $249,000 for one project in Yakima County and $305,964 for a project in Benton County. They range from small planting and maintenance projects to an irrigation infrastructure project designed to reduce fish mortality at one of the basin’s largest irrigation diversions.
Drone research starts at wildlife area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife flew drones Monday and Tuesday to collect habitation restoration project data at the Sunnyside-Snake River Wildlife Area.
Drone flights on department-managed lands took place during 30-60 minute windows from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over two days. The project to enhance habitat for waterfowl and other wetland-dependent species is one of more than 30 funded by the Migratory Waterfowl and Wetlands Conservation Program, also known as the state’s Duck Stamp Program.
BIRD ALERT
Several birders visited Ft. Simcoe this week and found some exceptional birding with almost 40 species tallied. The bird that made the biggest impression was the Lewis’s woodpecker with over 100 present, causing one birder to remark “What a thrill to be in the midst of so many Lewis Woodpeckers. Lots of interaction calls between them often running into a chatter somewhat like a white-throated swift… had as many as 30 in the air fly-catching.” Another birder noted “Counted 17 in one treetop together, the most I’ve probably ever seen in one tree in Washington.”
Other highlights included a western screech-owl that surprisingly was calling during the day, wild turkey, western wood-pewee, dusky flycatcher, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, mountain chickadee, horned lark, violet-green swallow, barn swallow, both red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatch, varied thrush, a lone purple finch, Lincoln’s sparrow and five warbler species with orange-crowned, Nashville, yellow, yellow-rumped, and Wilson’s warbler all present.
Birders birding Sand Ridge Road south of Mabton flushed seven gray partridges, a bird that can be difficult to find in Yakima County. They also observed a prairie falcon perched on a pole, Say’s phoebe sitting on a fence line, a sage thrasher that flew from fence post to fence post, five mountain bluebirds, American pipit, a sage sparrow appropriately sitting atop a big sagebrush, a vesper sparrow and a savannah sparrow.
