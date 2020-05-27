Greenway confirms virtual Gap2Gap
The Yakima Greenway officially announced it will host a virtual version of the annual Gap2Gap, in partnership with the William O. Douglas Heritage Trail Foundation.
Competitors must pay an entry fee of $25 per person and individuals or teams of 2-5 people will be required to complete all five legs using the Strava app between June 22 and July 6. Registration and more information, including course maps, can be found at yakimagreenway.org.
Bird Alert
For 57 years one of the annual highlights for many birders in our region was the Wenas Creek Campout, held every Memorial Day weekend since 1963, where birders from all over gathered in this very special area with its diverse habitat and bountiful bird life. Unfortunately the pandemic and social distancing made for the cancellation this year of this time honored event.
That however did not deter birders from making day trips to the area to get a little fresh air, stretch their legs and of course enjoy the birds which were plentiful. Highlights of the almost 50 species observed including; our smallest hummingbird the calliope hummingbird and in the woodpecker family, Lewis’s woodpecker, red-naped sapsucker, hairy woodpecker and northern flicker were all found, fly catchers have also arrived with western wood-pewee and gray flycatcher the most prominent.
Three vireo species were noted with warbling, Cassin’s and red-eyed Vireos all being seen. Other good birds included Townsend’s solitaire, veery, gray catbird, cedar waxwing, Cassin’s finch, purple finch, Bullock’s oriole and lots of warbler with MacGillivray’s, Nashville, Wilson’s, yellow, and yellow-rumped warbler all being noted. There were also plenty of the beautiful little lazuli buntings and western tanagers.
If you’ve never been there or if it’s been a while, you really should visit the Wenas area and enjoy one of the best natural areas of the state.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.