CCC plans prescribed fire

The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy plans to partner with fire professionals to burn 16 acres of restored grasslands at Snow Mountain Ranch in March.

Scheduling a date for the prescribed fire will depend on moisture, weather, risk to plants and wildlife, and the availability of fire department staff. If not possible in spring, the burn could happen this fall.

The City of Yakima Fire Department and Highland Fire District plan to manage the fire on the ground and other critical partners include the Washington Resource Conservation & Development Council and the Washington Prescribed Fire Training Exchange, according to the release. The burn’s designed to reduce long-term fire risk at a key boundary between open space and private agricultural lands while serving as a training exercise for local fire departments.

All of the organizations involved plan to alert the public when smoke could occur, including use of the county’s emergency alert system for residents in the surrounding area. To learn more and see updates, follow the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.

Yakima group earns award

The Washington State Snowmobile Association named the Yakima Ski Benders its club of the year for 2021.

The Ski Benders hosted five events last year, including the 10th annual crab feed in December that featured 450 attendees and raised nearly $14,000. That allows the club to give out surprises and support the annual Kids Ride, which continues to grow in popularity and draws riders from all over the Northwest.

Perfect scores win buttons

Gordon Anderson and Brent Malloy both broke perfect scores to earn Men’s Division buttons in Week 9 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.

Senior shooter D.J. Blankenship and Craig Lee took home buttons after breaking 22s and Bob Stonecipher also broke a 22 to win the Super Senior button. Jim Thorn broke a 19 to win the 12 gauge division in the Skeet shoot and Brent Mallon won the wild card division with a 17.

Bird alert

A local bird enthusiast and photographer enjoyed a productive day birding in the Bethel Ridge area this week. His list for the trip included a trio of woodpecker species with downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker and a pair of white-headed woodpecker spotted foraging together in pines. He also noted Steller’s jay, common raven, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, which seemed to be everywhere, white-breasted nuthatch, Cassin’s finch and at least 50 red crossbills spotted in small groups foraging and moving around.

A search of the Eschbach Nature Area turned up a few woodpeckers, including downy and hairy woodpeckers, but the stars being a pileated woodpecker, the largest woodpecker found in North America, that was first heard and then spotted flying from one tree to another until it settled on a telephone pole where it started pounding on the pole and calling a red-breasted sapsucker, a robin-sized woodpecker that feeds on sap from trees, quietly working the sap well in a pine tree.

Sure signs that spring is near, birders around the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge this week spotted tree swallows, sagebrush sparrows and they heard a flock of sandhill cranes, their bugling or rattling calls making for an easy identification.

Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.

Calendar

SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.

ALSO SATURDAY: White Pass will host its annual winter carnival, including its iconic snow castle and night skiing until 8 p.m. The Torchlight Parade and fireworks will start at 7 p.m. and the Castle Jam competition will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Admittance to the base area, day lodge and castle area are all free and open to the public.

TUESDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries plant ecologist and project manager Katrina Strathmann will speak about the work the agency has done over the past few seasons to understand how water flow regimes affect cottonwood forests and healthy forests affect salmon. This will be the final event of the Mid-Columbia Fiseries winter speaker series.

It’s set to begin at 7 p.m. and Mid-Columbia Fisheries is accepting donations to support its work to recover native fish in local rivers and streams. To learn more and find the link to the discussion, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.

WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For the location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.

ALSO WEDNESDAY: Day users won’t need a Discovery Pass at State Parks or other state-managed lands in celebration of the late Native American environmental leader Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday. The Discover Pass exemption does not apply to overnight stays at parks or designated Sno-Parks, where Sno-Park permits are still required.

GETTING OUTDOORS

THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4.5 miles with 805 feet of elevation gain at Gold Hill Cabin near Chinook Pass. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.

NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five to six miles with 900 feet of elevation gain to the expansion area of the White Pass Nordic Center. The group may also go towards Deer and Sand Lake depending on snow conditions and the interest of the group for a lunch stop before returning to the cars. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Susan at 509-930-9378 for meeting time and place.