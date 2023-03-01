Winter Carnival returns at White Pass
The White Pass Ski Area will host its annual winter carnival this weekend, featuring a kids’ obstacle course, music, a torchlight parade, fireworks and of course, the snow castle and surrounding sculptures.
This year’s theme is “time traveling” so those wanting to come in costume can take inspiration from any year. The castle opens to the public at 10 a.m. both days and closes at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
An obstacle race for kids will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and night skiing goes until 8 p.m. Saturday. All events at the base and in the lodge are free to the public, including the torchlight parade and fireworks starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and a family-friendly dance party.
Two perfect scores at button shoot
Kevin Warren and James Klingele both broke perfect 25s to win buttons at Week 9 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Ciro Demarca and Mark Petterson recorded 22s to win in the Senior Division, while Super Seniors Bruce Anderson and Hank McClearly won their buttons by breaking 20s.
Bird alert
Our local cemeteries are great places to go birding and they’re wonderful for quiet study of common residents, as well as the chance for migrating birds, or even a nesting owl. We’re lucky to have several in Yakima and one of those is Tahoma Cemetery, which is birded regularly by local birders.
This week, the Tahoma list of seen birds included Canada goose, California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, northern flicker, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, European starling, varied thrush, American robin, black-capped chickadee, house sparrow, house finch, dark-eyed junco, and song sparrow.
You don’t want ignore other birding opportunities near the cemetery either, as this week there were three common redpolls spotted as they flew, giving their chet-chet calls, from the birch trees around the nearby Peak Performance Physical Therapy. The Common redpoll is an uncommon to rare, irregular winter visitor to the Yakima area and a nice find.
A search of the Moxee Bog along Thorp Road turned up the usual suspects for this area with Canada goose, mallard, green-winged teal, common merganser, killdeer, great blue heron, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk and belted kingfisher all noted. But the best bird found here was a greater yellowlegs, one of the more common, and more vocal, of the migrant shorebirds, that was spotted feeding in shallow water on a mudflat.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries’ Zac Zacavish and Natural Systems Design’s Ryan Deknikker will lead a presentation titled “Drones in Restoration” at the last event of MCF’s winter speaker series. Find more information and a link to register for the free Zoom event at eventbrite.com. Donations are welcome to support the nonprofit’s restoration work.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its free weekly fly tying classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. All materials are provided.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and Yakima Valley College’s winter talk series continues with wildlife scientist and birder John Marzluff’s “In Search of Meadowlarks” at 7 p.m. For more information and to join the free Zoom call, go to cowichecanyon.org.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike five miles with 300 feet of elevation gain at Frenchman Coulee near George, descending down to the base of the falls before going down to Sunshine Wall, where climbers may be seen high above. There may also be an option to hike to the sand dunes beyond. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
