More lands to close Friday
Multiple private landowners and timber companies will close off public access due to fire danger as of Friday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.
Yakima County is one of four in the state of Washington with lands that will be affected. The following entities chose to close land they own or manage: American Forest Management, Broughtno Lumber Company, Columbia Land Trust, DGS Timber, Green Diamond, Kreps Ranch, Kreps Family LLC,Lupine Forest Manulife Forest Management, Twin Creeks Timber and Western Pacific Timber, LLC.
For more information and updates on the latest restrictions, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird alert
One of the things I love about the Yakima Valley is its diverse recreational opportunities. This week, visitors to the Pontius Winery near Zillah enjoyed the taste of some of the local wines and were also treated to a taste of the local birds. While partaking of the wine they were able to observe mourning dove, Swainson’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, western kingbird, black-billed magpie, American robin, house sparrow and Brewer’s blackbird.
One of the attractions for birders to Toppenish in the winter is the chance to see a peregrine falcon that is attracted by the large population of pigeons. The falcon prefers to roost on the local water towers and sometimes can be seen plucking the feathers from a just-acquired meal.
This week birders noted two immature peregrines in the area. While this seems to be too early for this species to be here there is some speculation that peregrines may be now nesting closer than in the past. Peregrines were confirmed breeding in the lower Yakima Canyon this year with a nest observed. It’s also possible they could have come from a nest along the Columbia River. Some are even hoping they will eventually nest on the Larson Building in Yakima. Only time will tell.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host their annual potluck picnic at Naches Applewood Park. Setup starts at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Bring your cornhole board or favorite yard game.
FRIDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network Let’s Talk Series presents “Sip and Paint Salmon Art” at the Canyon River Lodge starting at 7 p.m., led by KEEN treasurer and resident artist, Allison Carpenter. A small art supply fee of $15 is required and Wheel Line Cider is available for anyone over 21.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 3.6 miles with 400 feet of elevation gain to Sheep Lake or 6-7 miles with 1,500 feet of elevation gain for those who want to continue on to Crystal Lake Overlook near Chinook Pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will hike 7.1 miles with 2,000 feet of elevation gain to Tumac Mountain, near Bumping Lake. Drivers should be aware Deep Creek Road is bumpy in some areas and the road narrows due to overgrowth near the parking area at the trailhead. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host a butterfly walk at Bear Creek Mountain near Rimrock Lake, featuring Washington State Associate Professor of Entomology David G. James. The pace and length of the hike will be determined by how many butterflies are found, with a maximum distance of seven miles. Participants may want to bring binoculars and cameras. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
