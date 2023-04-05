White Pass Bank-A-Bowl set for this weekend
White Pass Ski Area is set to host the Bank-A-Bowl, its wacky banked slalom event scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The course heading down toward the lodge will feature tight turns with jumps and a big jump at the finish. An MC, music, videographers, photographers and vendor areas will all be at the event.
The new women, junior and intermediate competition will take place Friday and the open competition is scheduled for Saturday. To register for $40 and learn more, go to skiwhitepass.com/events/bank-a-bowl. Helmets are required.
Bird alert
This week, the first reported sighting of osprey, a sure sign of spring, came from the area around the #4 & 5 freeway ponds along I-82. Also newly reported this week were three American white pelicans spotted on the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge (TNWR).
The TNWR is heating up with lots of arriving migrants and plenty of water to attract them. Some of the more interesting birds noted there this week included large numbers of cackling and Canada goose as well as wood duck, northern shoveler, American wigeon, northern pintail, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck and American coot.
They also saw California quail, ring-necked pheasant, mourning dove, killdeer, Wilson’s snipe, great blue heron and turkey vulture. Predators spotted included northern harrier, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, American kestrel, both northern and loggerhead shrike.
Little tweets were also present with tree and violet-green swallow, marsh wren, Bewick’s wren, sagebrush sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, western meadowlark, brown-headed cowbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
Other interesting sightings included Anna’s hummingbird, northern rough-winged swallow, ruby-crowned kinglet, lesser goldfinch all noted along the Naches River near 40th Avenue, 14 wild turkeys seen coming into the corn stubble along N. Meyer Road near Zillah, gray partridge and western bluebird on Konnowac Pass and vesper sparrow along Alderdale Road near Mabton.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Hands.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike four miles with 500 feet of elevation gain to Konnowac Ridge/Ladybird or Ladybug Peak. The hike mostly follows a roadbed up to views of the Lower Valley. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a 4.2-mile hike on a steep, challenging and somewhat rocky trail with 1,900 feet of elevation gain at Baldy Mountain in the Yakima River Canyon. This is one of Kim’s Canyon conditioners, six out-and-back hikes with significant elevation gain the Yakima River Canyon. Participants can proceed at their own pace on the clearly defined trails and regroup at the top for lunch or a snack before heading back down. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
ALSO FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host an end of season downhill day for a full or half day of skiing at White Pass Ski Area. The group will meet up for lunch at the lodge and then ski together in the afternoon. For more information on departure time, carpool, equipment rentals and more, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
