Snowshoes offer one of the simplest ways to explore Washington's pristine winter wilderness without putting in too much work or spending a lot of money.
Those willing to go out on their own can find plenty of accessible trails in the Cascade foothills along US Highway 12 and State Route 410, or even at local sites like Snow Mountain Ranch and the Yakima Area Arboretum after significant snowfall in Yakima.
For those more comfortable in groups or looking for an educational experience on the snow, several area organizations plan to offer opportunities this winter. Just keep in mind most snowshoe tours fill up fast, so don't wait too long to reserve your spot.
The Cascadians
Yakima's century-old outdoors group changes out its hiking shoes for skis and snowshoes in the winter, with newcomers always welcome.
The group plans to offer a unique adventure on Feb. 5 under the full moon, also known as the Snow Moon. Marilyn Vancrey and Cascadians president Satch Ludington plan to lead a pair of walks under the moonlight at Snow Mountain Ranch, scheduled for 6 p.m.
One option will go 5.7 miles with 1,187 feet of elevation gain up to the Cowiche Mountain summit, while a shorter option will follow the Bench Trail for 3.3 miles and 352 feet of elevation gain. It's possible snowshoes won't be necessary or practical, so this hike could be done with microspikes or regular hiking shoes, dependent on weather.
The Cascadians lead several other snowshoe expeditions open to the public, including trips to American Ridge Ski Lodge on Jan. 19, the Bumping Lake area on Jan. 26 and Feb. 14, and the Clear Lake area on Jan. 10. Members can also enjoy an avalanche awareness snowshoe tour and an expedition led by volunteers at the Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center later this winter.
Snoqualmie Pass
After two years off due to COVID-19, the almost 30-year-old winter snowshoe program at Snoqualmie Pass returned this year, starting last weekend.
Volunteer coordinator Jane-Ellen Seymour said 20-30 volunteers work together to lead five different kinds of hikes exploring the Commonwealth Basin. Significant snowfall in December created a solid base, so groups should be able to go out so long as I-90 remains open.
"The theme that we string it on is 'come snowshoe with us and see what the wonders of the forest are'," Seymour said. "What are the things that you can pay attention to in the forest and what is their significance?"
Tour leaders discuss the value of Snoqualmie's snowpack for water and electricity on the west side, and agriculture on the east, including in the Yakima Valley. Participants can also learn how to identify animal tracks and discover how plants and animals adapt to winter conditions.
Those topics will highlight a 1-mile Grand Discovery walk or a 5-mile extended snowshoe walk to the heart of the basin, for which participants will be given an avalanche safety kit. Seymour said the popular Kids in Snow! Snowshoe walks held every Saturday from Jan. 14 through Feb. 4 have already filled up, but second graders and up can typically handle the Grand Discovery walk.
More specific walks are also offered, including a 3-to-4-mile winter photography snowshoe walk led by local photographer Chuck Davis. Volunteers also partner with the Northwest Avalanche Center to offer a 3-to-4-mile walk focused entirely on safety featuring terrain observations and winter travel techniques to use while exploring the backcountry.
All walks start from the firehouse building on State Route 906 and Seymour encourages people to plan for extra time to travel and find a parking spot along the frontage road, where no passes are required. She also stressed the importance of bringing extra water to stay hydrated and bringing the appropriate layers of clothing.
"Rain gear always," Seymour said. "Even though it was snowing this weekend it was wet snow. (Bring) good footwear. We also are very clear about a synthetic or wool layer as a base layer, not cotton."
Seymour said it's recommended participants use the snowshoes provided, but they can bring their own.
White Pass
Expert guides at White Pass offer weekly twilight snowshoe tours starting last Saturday and running through Feb. 25.
Those walks through the national forests encircle Leech Lake and traverse the Pacific Crest Trail, from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Snowshoes are provided (if necessary) along with light appetizers, and headlamps may be needed as well for the tour.
