Already laden with seven state medals and with a shot at a 400-meter three-peat, Olivia Martin has faced plenty of what-ifs after being denied her senior season.
But they have less to do with herself than those around her.
“I have so many teammates who are really talented with great potential and I really miss being able to watch them,” said the senior from Selah. “We have a very family-like atmosphere in track and supporting each other and having those relationships is a big part of that — that’s what I miss and I know my teammates do, too.”
Martin would’ve been a busy girl this spring, the main quest being her third straight Class 2A state title in the 400. But she’s also a two-time medalist in the 200 with 12.48-second speed in the 100, and she anchored last year’s 4x400 to a school record of 4:01.84.
But sprinting and relays weren’t everything. Martin also wanted to compete in the pole vault again after taking a year off.
“I did miss it last year, but your junior year is big for colleges noticing you and I felt like focusing mostly on the 400 was the best thing for me,” she said. “That worked out really well.”
Indeed, Martin repeated by a good margin with a career-best of 56.59 and in November she accepted a scholarship from the University of Idaho. The Vandals are also gaining two other CWAC standouts in Ellensburg’s Leah Holmgren and Selah’s Shea Mattson.
Had she been in Tacoma this weekend, Martin’s goal was to get in the “55s” in the 400, which might have meant a Valley record. But she’ll lean on the cherished experiences she’d had to handle the disappointment of missing out as a senior.
“Getting closer to state, the (Facebook) memories pop up on your phone and that’s definitely tough,” she said. “But I’m so grateful for everything track has done for me and for the amazing memories I’ve had over the years.”