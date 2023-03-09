It’s all volleyball this weekend in Yakima.

The 44th annual Northwest Junior Jamboree will draw 130 youth club teams from throughout the region on Saturday and Sunday for competition in four age brackets.

Team Yakima and tournament directors Erin Koerner and Michelle Howell will be using Yakima Valley College, Davis, Eisenhower, West Valley and East Valley high schools, six middle schools and two elementary schools to stage the event. Those sites will be running a total of 35 courts.

The size of the age divisions includes 14 teams in U-18, 43 in U-16, 53 in U-14 and 20 in U-12.

The top seeds are Strike Force Black from Pasco (U-18), North Central Washington VB Gold from Wenatchee (U-16), Storm Gold from Hermiston (U-14) and Club Selah Blue (U-12).

Team Yakima has a pair of No. 2 seeds in U-15 Gold and U-14 Gold. The host program’s U-18 squad is seeded No. 4 and its U-12 team is No. 3.

For more information, visit teamyakima.com

