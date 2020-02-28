YAKIMA, Wash. —Everyone knows Selah's offense revolves around CWAC MVP Noah Pepper.
The junior's role certainly didn't change in Friday night's regional game at Davis, but the Vikings sent a message to the rest of the state that they're more than just a one-man team. Pepper's teammates gave him plenty of offensive support and a consistently good defense locked down Renton after halftime to earn its fourth straight trip to the SunDome with a 68-58 win.
"We don't want that burden to always be on Noah Pepper's shoulders," coach Tim Garza said. "He's such a good player but it's kind of not fair, so we really challenged the guys to really step up and knock down some open shots."
His son, Teegan Garza, responded early by hitting a stepback three, a move the junior guard said he's been working on lately. The home crowd's enthusiastic reaction provided a confidence boost and Garza scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, including two free throws after a steal with nine seconds left before halftime.
That gave Selah its lead back after Renton hit three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run to jump ahead 32-31. The Indians went in front again to start the second half before another Garza three sparked a 9-0 run to give Selah the lead for good.
"We were pretty nervous going into it," Teegan Garza said. "Noah was telling us 'just don't be scared of them, they're just another team.' So we just listened to him."
Pepper put up another double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds, an outstanding game for most players but below his season average of 28.1 points per game and not even close to the remarkable 37.4 points he'd averaged over the last five games. Renton often tried to double-team the only player on the Selah roster who scored in last year's 61-56 semifinal win over the Indians, leaving open other teammates who were unafraid to shoot the ball.
John Zambito knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Renton still couldn't muster much of a comeback after Pepper fouled out with 59 seconds left, despite five missed free throws in 12 attempts by the Vikings. Freshman Levi Pepper played in his second game back from injury and scored the first seven points of his high school career, showing he can create offense for himself and others by dishing out an assist to Malachi Kinlow early in the second quarter.
"He already plays like he's a senior," Teegan Garza said. "He's got everything, just like his brothers, and we really look to him, too, and we're glad he's back with us."
While Selah's offense got contributions from four different players in the third quarter — a sharp contrast to the CWAC title game when Pepper scored 13 of the Viks' 15 third-quarter points — the defense picked up its efforts to challenge Renton's outside shots. The Indians scored just eight points in the quarter and hit only one 3-pointer after halftime, when O'Shae Barquet picked up a long rebound and converted for three of his team high 17 points.
Selah no longer possesses the offensive firepower of recent teams that averaged upwards of 70 points per game and seemed capable of exploding for 90 on any given night. But Garza's proud of his players' willingness to work hard defensively, once again following the example of Noah Pepper.
"Noah Pepper is such a good leader," Tim Garza said. "He really raises the level of play, not just offensively but defensively. He did a great job again taking charges, changing the momentum of the game."
Matt Quincy took a charge as well and played effectively near the basket in the Vikings' zone. The junior forced several misses on contested layups when Renton started to find openings inside with Selah's guards focused on shutting down the perimeter.
A strong team effort could be just what Selah needed heading into the state tournament, where it will play on Wednesday for the first time during this four-year run against the loser of Saturday's game between Tumwater and North Kitsap. Teegan Garza believes even though he's one of many Vikings who will be playing in the tournament for the first time, they'll benefit from experience in the SunDome Shootout and last weekend's CWAC title in the same building.
RENTON — O’Shae Barquet 17, Keandre Young 10, Ervin 6, Lipa 3, Meneese 4, Cole 5, Davis 9, Jamerson 2, Johnson 2. Totals 22-62 7-10 58.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 13, Smith 4, Quigley 3, Quincy 2, Wilburn 2, L. Pepper 7, Zambito 7, Noah Pepper 25, Requena 1, Kinlow 4. Totals 24-51 15-25 68.
Renton=11=21=8=18=—=58
Selah=16=17=15=20=—=68
3-point goals — Renton 7-35 (Davis 3-7, Barquet 3-14, Lipa 1-1), Selah 5-18 (Garza 3-9, Zambito 2-5). Rebounds — Renton 34, Selah 34 (Pepper 16). Turnovers — Renton 12, Selah 12. Steals — Renton 8, Selah 3. Fouls: Renton 21, Selah 13. Fouled out — Meneese, Pepper.