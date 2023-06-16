Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak coaches want to find a reliable fourth pitcher to join three stalwart veterans in their starting rotation.
Naches Valley ace Luke Jenkins made a strong case for himself by not giving up a hit against Pasco Thursday night in his first start of the summer. The right-hander who won two games in the 1A state tournament this spring as a junior for the Rangers said he only threw five warmup pitches and tried to keep things simple.
"I've got solid defense behind me, so I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes," Jenkins said. "I'm not too worried about strikeouts."
He still recorded five against a Pasco lineup eager to swing early in counts. Only two runners reached base, via a hit-by-pitch and a walk, and the first one was eliminated by a double play one pitch later.
The Pak mustered just two hits and didn't score through three innings, when Jenkins said a comment about his own team's offense drew attention to the fact he'd put up zeroes so far. From that point he tried to stay focused and find the same spot to sit in the dugout while the two-time defending state champion Yakima Valley offense started to heat up.
A diving catch by Cade Gibson to start the third inning provided the first of three defensive highlights, followed by shortstop James Hull's clean grab on a hard-hit one-hopper to end the fifth. Finally, Pasco's speedy cleanup hitter nearly beat out a ground ball to third, but third baseman Eian Peralta's strong throw got to first in the nick of time to start the Pak's celebration.
Coach Mike Archer said Jenkins proved last year he could put the ball over the plate and wasn't afraid to pitch in big situations, mostly as a middle reliever. Pitching coach Rob Archer saw notable improvement through July and into August, when Jenkins came out of the bullpen during the first game of the regional tournament in Wyoming.
"He's just a real even-keeled kid and nothing seems to bother him," Rob Archer said. "We really tried to develop the changeup last summer, because that's an important pitch during the summer."
He mixed it in occasionally while primarily throwing a fastball consistently around 78-80 miles per hour and a curveball against the same hitters who totaled 19 hits in two losses to Yakima Valley Wednesday. That gave Jenkins and his coaches a good opportunity to develop effective pitch sequences, and he even threw one pitch to record the final out after Ty Estey reached his pitch limit on Wednesday.
Starters Steven Johnson, Peralta and Estey all pass on valuable knowledge to young pitchers like Jenkins, and he said they provide good energy for the Pak as well. He's hopeful Thursday's performance will give him the inside track for the final spot in the rotation, but he knows better than to take anything for granted.
"We've got guys, so I'm still going to compete as hard as I can," Jenkins said.
Continued improvement will be key to earning a college scholarship before he graduates from Naches Valley next spring. Rob Archer said if Jenkins can keep getting stronger and throwing harder — he said his fastball velocity has reliably increased five miles per hour since last summer — he's definitely capable of pitching at the next level.
Jenkins joins Selah graduates Caden Herbst and Reid Rasmussen as pitchers who have thrown no-hitters in recent years for the Pak. Herbst shut down Kennewick for seven innings in a league game two years ago and Rasmussen pulled off the feat against Fellowship Christian in July 2020.
So far this season Jenkins pitched 11 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just four hits, all of which came during a three-inning relief appearance in a 1-0 win over Whatcom on June 10.
