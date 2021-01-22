Next UFC fights set for Erosa, Lopez
Two Yakima Valley natives living in Las Vegas hope to build on the UFC wins they tallied last year.
Eisenhower’s Julian Erosa (24-8) will step into the octagon for UFC Fight Night 185 against Nate Landwehr (14-3) on Feb. 20. A bout with COVID-19 in July forced Erosa to turn down multiple opportunities and he hasn’t fought since submitting Sean Woodson in an impressive return to UFC last June.
Lopez (12-5) picked up his first UFC win in November 2020 and is slated to face Adrian Yanez (12-3) at UFC Fight Night 188 on March 20. The former Combate Americas bantamweight champion put up a strong effort despite losing his UFC debut last June against talented Georgian national Merab Dvalishvili (12-4).
— Yakima Herald-Republic