If it's going to achieve its forest health goals set out in an ambitious 20-year strategic plan released in 2017, Washington's Department of Natural Resources needs more Washingtonians capable of leading prescribed burns.
Trout Lake's Lucas King eagerly stepped up to the challenge, joining 20 other students at the agency's first certified prescribed burn manager course in Ellensburg last May. A few weeks later, he passed an evaluation on a small burn that served as part of a fuel break along the Goldendale/Glenwood Highway, allowing King to become the first fully certified member of his class.
Prescribed fire is a key tool for King in his role as the Stewardship Crew Project Lead for Mt. Adams Resource Stewards, a nonprofit based in Glenwood dedicated to promoting sustainability in the region. King had already led a 38-acre prescribed burn earlier in the spring, but said his certification should help with liability concerns and allow for more support from the DNR.
"Now that we have that capacity to lead burns internally, it should allow us to be more nimble and really put more good fire on the ground during these small and challenging weather windows that we have in the fall," King said.
His organization is working toward a prescribed burning association, which would allow its 10-person crew to work more with experienced partners such as the Yakama Nation. Mt. Adams Resource Stewards also plans to host a training exchange in 2023 and put together its own five-year strategic plan for the area, which King describes as essentially anywhere Mt. Adams is visible.
Setting the example
The DNR's certified burner program manager, Kyle Lapham, hopes King can be the first of many students eager to lead more prescribed fires across the state.
He's taking advantage of additional resources from recent legislation to create training opportunities for active stewards like King, as well as private landowners who want to better protect their property.
"It's a priority for our prescribed fire team within the DNR to help increase fire within the state," said Latham, who was hired in February. "Hopefully this certified burner program is one of those mechanisms that can help."
He noted its possible certified burners could gain special permission to burn in certain conditions, when fires may be prohibited for others.
Legislators approved House Bill 2733 in 2018 to establish the program, which featured three days of classroom and hands-on learning, concluding with a written test that all 21 students passed. To become fully certified they must then lead a burn and pass an evaluation that can only be done by Lapham, although he's hoping to train more evaluators within DNR soon.
No specific qualifications are necessary for the classes, which Lapham hopes to hold in different places around the state over the next few years. But he requires a certain degree of experience and typically determines who attends the $100 class based on conversations with prospective students.
Assistant division manager Mike Norris said some of the $125 million allocated to fighting wildfires by House Bill 1168, approved last year, will go toward adding more positions and training for existing staff. He said the agency wants to eventually burn around 1,000 acres every biennium, depending on weather conditions and which sites are ready.
"There's definitely a cultural shift here that's happening," said Norris, who previously worked with The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina, where prescribed fire's long served as a regular tool for restoration. "People are seeing the positive effects of prescribed fire. They're less concerned about the negative effects."
Building a coalition
Partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife should expand those efforts and allow fires to burn across agency boundaries.
WDFW prescribed fire program manager Matt Eberlein said his agency helped the DNR design its training program and wants to join the DNR in burning some lands near Ellensburg. He's also reached out to King to discuss future projects, which could include contracting out the Mt. Adams crew.
Eberlein is encouraged by the momentum building thanks to DNR's new program and the partners it could create, noting the wildlife department has also worked with the Colville Tribe and Chelan County. On Tuesday afternoon, Eberlein accompanied DNR staff at a site near Nile northwest of Naches, where they plan to add 60 acres of DNR land to the 200 acres of WDFW land already designated for burning.
"As we drove in, they were talking about the other units down below," Eberlein said. "It's a good building block to work from."
