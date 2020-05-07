Hope reigns that high schools will resume on schedule after a lost spring and summer break. And that fall sports will commence on schedule as well.
Just to get beyond the closures and cancellations of the coronavirus pandemic, obviously, but also so we can get our first look at the new classification landscape that will remake the Valley and state for the next four years.
Before everything was put on hold in March, the WIAA released its final classification numbers for the upcoming enrollment cycle — numbers that went through several layers of adjustments with opt-ups, appeals and, most importantly, reductions for the new socioeconomic allowance.
What we learned in late January was that the CBBN would remain a 4A conference with its seven schools and that the CWAC would lose Toppenish, Wapato and Quincy from its 2A ranks and drop to seven schools. We also knew the SCAC would also contract from 14 to 10 schools with considerable socioeconomic movement.
What wasn’t clear yet was the composition and divisional structure of the burgeoning 2B and 1B leagues. All that has fallen into place, although schedules for some sports are still being ironed out.
With a heavy infusion from the SCAC, the 2B EWAC is growing to 13 schools with two divisions.
For football, Highland, Granger, White Swan, Kittitas, Cle Elum and Goldendale will reside in the West, and Mabton, Burbank, River View, Tri-Cities Prep, Warden and Dayton-Waitsburg will comprise the East. Each team will play seven league games — five divisional and two crossovers — with two nonleague opportunities and a Week 10 crossover round for playoff seeding.
Walla Walla Valley doesn’t have a football program yet, so in volleyball and basketball WWV will be a member of the East division and Mabton will jump over to the West.
With the Greater Columbia Gorge 1B league dissolving and most of its former schools set to join the Oregon School Activities Association, Yakama Tribal and Sunnyside Christian have joined the 12-school Southeast League and will participate in a West division that includes Liberty Christian, Touchet, DeSales and Prescott.
For volleyball and basketball the top four from each division will advance to an eight-team district tournament.
Both the EWAC and Southeast caught a break with some tidy geographical breakdowns for divisions. While Goldendale still represents a hefty drive, it’s nothing those EWAC West schools aren’t used to, and while Yakama Tribal and Sunnyside Christian face some long trips to the Walla Walla area they won’t have to climb over Status Pass anymore.
And while the SCAC will undergo a significant makeover it, too, has two workable five-school divisions and a good set-up for building schedules. Toppenish, Wapato, Zillah, Naches Valley and La Salle will be in the West, and the East will have five original member in Wahluke, Royal, Connell, Kiona-Benton and College Place.
Riverside Christian and Thorp-Easton will remain members of the Central Washington 1B League.
---
THE BREAKDOWN
2020-2024
CBBN 4A: Davis, Eisenhower, West Valley, Sunnyside, Wenatchee, Eastmont, Moses Lake.
CWAC 2A: East Valley, Selah, Ellensburg, Grandview, Prosser, Othello, Ephrata.
SCAC 1A — West: Zillah, Toppenish, Wapato, Naches Valley, La Salle. East: Wahluke, Royal, Connell, Kiona-Benton, College Place.
EWAC 2B — West: Highland, Granger, White Swan, Kittitas, Cle Elum, Mabton, Goldendale. East: Dayton-Waitsburg, Burbank, River View, Tri-Cities Prep, Warden, Walla Walla Valley. Note: In football, Mabton replaces Walla Walla Valley in the East.
SOUTHEAST 1B — West: Yakama Tribal, Sunnyside Christian, Liberty Christian, Touchet, DeSales, Prescott. East: Pomeroy, Colton, Garfield-Palouse, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa-Rosalia.