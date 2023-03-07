Another dominant performance in Saturday night’s 2A state championship game completed a second straight unbeaten season, even though a lot changed for Ellensburg over the past year.
The Bulldogs once again topped Burlington-Edison, 56-28, the biggest margin of victory in 25 2A girls championships, and never faced any serious challenge in three games at the SunDome. A few familiar faces offered big contributions, highlighted by point guard Jamison Philip, tournament MVP Olivia Anderson and defensive specialist Rylee Leishman, whose minutes were limited by foul trouble in the final game of her career.
Ellensburg repeated its unprecedented success despite losing three senior starters, including CWAC MVP Dylan Philip, a freshman at Division I Montana State, and second team All-CWAC forward Katie Blume, a starter for North Idaho College this season. They also dealt with Jeff Whitney stepping down as coach and a drawn-out search that eventually brought in former Kittitas coach Tim Ravet, who Anderson acknowledged brought in a significantly different personality and coaching style.
“I think we took it on just as a challenge and just accepting and really just trying to learn his new coaching style,” Anderson said. “It was something that we had to adapt to pretty quickly because he sees the potential in us, he wants the best for us and so he’s going to push us hard each and every day.”
Ravet said the Bulldogs strive to keep improving and “play to a standard, not a scoreboard.” That mindset helped them extend their winning streak to 51 games, which could have been 52 if illness hadn’t kept 2A Greater Spokane League champion Clarkston from playing a scheduled game last December.
Inevitably, the scoreboard reflects their talent and hard work. Only Eastlake managed to stay closer than 10 points in Ellensburg’s 45-39 win on Dec. 3, and the Wolves beat Camas to capture the 4A state title in Tacoma Saturday night.
Defense and transition opportunities remained a cornerstone, as evidenced by Burlington-Edison’s 31 turnovers Saturday night and no team scoring more than 33 points against Ellensburg at the SunDome. But point guard Jamison Philip said the Bulldogs made some significant adjustments offensively as Ravet prioritized taking advantage of Anderson staying healthy for a full season after missing most of her junior year.
“She was really a major presence the whole time, which made it easy to kind of build it around her,” Ravet said. “Then as the defenses started trying to take her away so much, it opened everything else up.”
Philip said the offense often needs time to figure out what works best, depending on what defenses want to take away. B-E followed the pattern of recent opponents by largely focusing on Anderson, leaving open 3-point shooters and driving lanes for Philip and other guards.
She looked unguardable once again on the dribble-drive, made 9-of-14 free throws and even added a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter as part of her 14 points. For the third straight game, Ellensburg appeared to wear down its opponent and pulled away after halftime thanks to an 11-0 run and 14 of Anderson’s 16 points.
“I think together we all figure out at half what we need to work on and we all really can tell what we need to work on as a team,” Philip said. “We talk to each other and we just really want to come out with a bang, especially for our seniors and being in the state championship.”
Anderson said the trio of seniors that also includes Leishman and fellow starter Quinn Rogel has been playing together since they began organized basketball in second grade. A special bond created plenty of motivation to work hard for each other, with Leishman offering valuable vocal leadership.
In fact, she spent so much time talking in the postseason that she had no voice left by the time Saturday’s game starter, and Anderson said the Central Washington signee “gives everything that she has 100% of the time.” Ravet noted Leishman’s crucial role on defense, often as the first player to apply pressure to opponents trying to bring the ball up the court.
“She’s the spirit of the team,” Ravet said. “It’s a one heartbeat deal, but she’s definitely the pulse of this team.”
A lineup featuring both Anderson and 6-foot-4 sophomore Alana Marrs produced positive results against Burlington-Edison, although Ravet said the quickness and athleticism of the CWAC’s top teams prevented the two bigs from playing together for much of the season. Burlington-Edison had no answer as Anderson came alive and Marrs offered a preview of what’s to come next year, scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
The Bulldogs also kept their focus on mental performance, going from regular Zoom meetings with Whitney’s wife, Katrina, to Wednesday Zoom calls with renowned mental performance coach Brian Cain. Anderson believes those sessions helped them stay in the moment and avoid distractions as they became only the third team in Washington state history to win back-to-back state titles with two different coaches.
Ravet’s won back-to-back titles before as the Kittitas boys coach when the Coyotes won three straight, led by his son, Brock Ravet. Winning one with his daughter, starting guard Brooke Ravet, brought out similar emotions and put a big smile on the face of the Kittitas girls coach in 2020-21 before Brooke transferred to Ellensburg as a sophomore.
“The bottom line is nobody knows what it’s like to try and (win) 51 in a row and two titles,” Ravet said. “That doesn’t happen very often.”
In fact, Ellensburg’s 51st straight win broke Cle Elum’s Valley record for girls basketball and two more would tie Grandview’s boys, who won 53 in a row from 1989-91. Only two other programs in Washington have put together back-to-back unbeaten seasons — the 2B Okanogan girls for the 2015 and 2016 titles and the 1B Colton girls for the 2014 and 2015 titles.
ELLENSBURG — Leishman 3, Jamison Philip 14, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 16, Ravet 3, Jones 0, Moffat 0, L. Rogel 2, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Alana Marrs 10. Totals 21-50 11-18 56.
BURLINGTON-EDISON — Ray 0, Holmes 9, Anderson 0, Atkins 2, Slotemaker 8, Howe 0, Korthuis 2, Bishop 4, Whitlock 3, Vanderpol 0, Kowalski 0, Ray 0. Totals 8-36 11-19 28.
Ellensburg=13=8=21=14=—=56
Burlington-Edison=9=3=5=11=—=28
3-point goals: Ellensburg 3-14 (Philip 1-1, Leishman 1-3, Ravet 1-4), B-E 1-10 (Slotemaker 1-4). Rebounds: Ellensburg 35 (Anderson 11, Q. Rogel 8, Leishman 5), B-E 30 (Slotemaker 6). Assists: Ellensburg 13 (Leishman 5), B-E 3. Turnovers: Ellensburg 20, B-E 31. Steals: Ellensburg 15 (Leishman 3, Philip 3, Q. Rogel 3, Anderson 3), B-E 5. Fouls: Ellensburg 22, B-E 20. Fouled out: Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.