While a select few compete for a championship, most college basketball teams have already turned their full attention to filling out next year’s roster.
It’s a more challenging task than ever, thanks to the busy transfer portal, an extra year of eligibility from 2020-21 due to COVID-19, and the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Plenty of high school seniors remain still hope to find a spot, while hundreds of student-athletes who had earned scholarships previously seek out a better fit.
More than 1,750 Division I men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in 2022 and close to 1,000 had already announced their intentions to leave as of Saturday morning, according to verbalcommits.com. Nearly 600 more Division II players have chosen to leave, including Central Washington reserves Freddy Brown III and Jalai O’Keith.
“It makes it harder as far as just what you’ve got to offer being in flux and the positions that you need being in flux sometimes, based on how it goes,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “We’ve been fortunate so far. For the most part when guys come to Central, they really enjoy it and find success here and finish out their careers.”
Its changed the way college coaches recruit high school seniors, and Rinta said he’s more cautious about offering scholarships. COVID-19’s disruption to college athletics only exacerbated the roster crunch when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all of its student-athletes who were enrolled during the 2020-21 academic year.
Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli has a lot of connections in the coaching community and understands how the new landscape makes earning a scholarship tougher for players like Leopards’ senior Luke Navarre, who’s picked up some Division II offers but hasn’t found one worth signing just yet. Mengarelli said he even heard from one athlete’s dad about a college program that saves 75% of its recruiting budget for transfers.
Impacts at all levels
The transfer portal and complications from COVID-19 affect different sports in different ways.
For some smaller sports, coaches face the extra challenge of not knowing whether their players will move on after graduation and forgo a final year of athletics. But for sports like football, which saw more than 4,000 Division I players transfer in the 2021 academic year, and men’s basketball, Rinta said most athletes choose to exhaust all of their eligibility.
Between transfers and talented high school seniors, that means junior college athletes often get left out, something London Wilson has seen as the men’s basketball coach at Yakima Valley College. Former CWU coach Greg Sparling, now at Division II Alaska Fairbanks, built a roster featuring eight junior college transfers, but Wilson said most of them don’t get many Division I looks.
Still, he’s benefited from the changing dynamics, which allow him to find talented players who might have otherwise accepted scholarships to bigger programs. Wilson also took advantage of Division I players looking for more playing time to find two starters for last season, Southeastern Louisiana transfer Jamon Kemp and Idaho State transfer Conner Turner, a West Valley graduate.
Rinta’s found success through the transfer portal, which brought him eight of 15 players on this season’s roster, including every starter except fifth-year senior Matt Poquette. Leading scorer Cam McNeil took an especially long journey to make his way to Ellensburg, which Rinta said turned out to be a good fit for a player from Raleigh, N.C. eager to see more of the country.
He started in junior college at Lewis and Clark in Illinois, then when they cut funding he moved on to another juco, Spartanburg Methodist. After limited playing time at Division I Radford, he moved on to Central and Rinta expects McNeil to be one of at least two 2018 high school graduates in the lineup next season, joining Sacramento State transfer Samaad Hector.
Ever-changing landscape
The NCAA’s instituted some new rules to help coaches and players, without taking away from their freedom of movement.
A 60-day transfer portal window that opened the day after Selection Sunday requires players to make their decisions sooner, allowing coaches to have a better idea of what their roster might look like as the recruit pool dwindles and the season approaches. Wilson said juco players utilizing their extra COVID year won’t need to take a full class schedule, and Rinta said the NCAA also offers some exceptions for players close to graduating.
NCAA board of directors chair Jere Morehead said more study is needed before the organization allows athletes to transfer more than once without sitting out for a year, although some waivers are occasionally granted.
Soon-to-be college graduates like Selah’s Elijah Pepper at UC Davis and Ellensburg’s Steele Venters at Eastern Washington can choose to transfer freely whenever they want, with no restrictions on eligibility regardless of whether they’ve changed schools previously. After sensational seasons for their respective teams, neither former CWAC standout has decided whether they want to explore the transfer portal and potentially move up to a more competitive league, or even try to start a professional career.
Eagles coach David Riley said he told Venters to take some time off first, and he’s in the unique position of having two years of eligibility left thanks to a redshirt year. An exodus of players followed Venters’ second year, when coach Shantay Lagans took a job at Portland after a successful 2020-21 season and Eagles standouts Jacob and Tanner Groves ended up at Oklahoma, but Riley said he’s also seen some high-major recruits come down to mid-majors in their search for more playing time.
“It’s great for the players,” Riley said. “They get a chance to have a little bit more freedom and I think it’s balancing things out.”
The NCAA’s new NIL rules add more complications, although it’s mostly just a trickle down effect for Rinta and Wilson. Riley deals with it more directly in Cheney and recognizes a player wanting to leave for a chance to make more money is now a realistic possibility.
With transfer numbers increasing every year since the portal opened in 2018, it’s fair to wonder when it will finally reach a tipping point. Rinta said everyone’s confident enough in themselves to believe they can find a spot, but research by the NCAA showed that only half of athletes in the transfer portal following the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years actually signed to play at other NCAA schools.
“We haven’t seen it yet but at some point here, it just cannot keep increasing,” Rinta said. “When are we going to see the peak? I don’t know.”
Riley’s still committed to spending the majority of his recruiting efforts on finding and developing high school players, although he needed to find more college-ready players through the portal when he went from an assistant to head coach in 2021. Even just 10 years ago, Rinta said high school recruits provided the standard formula for success, but that’s no longer the case.
Both he and Wilson expect things to get a little easier soon, when athletes from the high school graduating class of 2020 move on and the four-year eligibility cycle goes back to normal. But even though plenty of coaches like Mengarelli believe athletes will often be better off if they stay at a program through adversity, it’s clear things have changed, and Rinta said it’s making sustained success much more difficult.
