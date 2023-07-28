Sozo Soccer Complex buzzed with energy and enthusiasm as kids clad mostly in the Community Soccer Foundation's gray T-shirts honed their skills and competed against their peers Friday morning.
Cofounder Sebastian Navarro said the close to 300 kids ages 4-13 that showed up surpassed any expectation he had when he came up with the idea for a free camp along with his former college teammate and roommate, Iovani Rodriguez. A handful of coaches, including Yakima United goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, Navarro's Tacoma Stars teammate Juan "Nan" Mendoza and Davis soccer coach Cristian Gonzalez, led drills, eventually putting kids in groups to scrimmage toward the end of the three-hour session.
"I thought there was going to be way more problems," Navarro said. "I thought we were going to have to fix way more things, but everything's running smoothly, so it's happening."
Mendoza said most of the camps where he's worked with Navarro representing the Stars bring in only 20-30 kids eager to learn from professionals. The success of the first CFS camp brought new challenges and Mendoza led the drills for young girls, who he said generally tend to listen better than boys the same age.
Girls and boys joined together for games on small fields as coaches looked on, offering encouragement and occasionally stepping in to keep teams organized. Skill levels varied considerably, so coaches told players during dribbling drills to go at their own pace but push themselves to go faster if they needed more of a challenge.
"A lot of learning for a lot of them, but it's the first step right here," said Mendoza, a Yakima United midfielder who graduated from East Valley in 2019. "It's the first step, first day, hopefully there's more to come."
Navarro and Rodriguez hope to make the clinic an annual event, along with a free college showcase held for high school players Friday afternoon. Coaches from 10 different regional men's and women's programs showed up to scout potential recruits as they mostly competed against each other in small-sided or full-sided scrimmages on Sozo's fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.