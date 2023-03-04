Zillah's senior star always put a priority on winning above his own stats, and that didn't change in the final game of his career.
Luke Navarre told his teammates he didn't need to take any extra shots or put up any huge numbers in their fifth-place game at the SunDome Saturday morning. Then the 6-foot-4 guard got hot, as he so often does, and feeding him became the winning strategy in a 77-58 rout of No. 8 seed Overlake.
A big first quarter led to 31 points for Navarre on 11-of-19 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, a fitting end to a remarkable career. He still dished out three assists and made sure to involve his teammates that played a critical role in Zillah's 24-3 season.
"Out of all four years I’ve been here this is by far the closest team," Navarre said. "I'm just relieved to end it on a high note. I'm lucky my shots were falling at the start of the game."
That humility helped him become the type of player Mengarelli said serves as a great role model for all young athletes in Zillah. The absence of egos or outcasts created a group closer than any Mengarelli's ever coached as the Leopards took back their perch atop the SCAC West and earned 1A's No. 2 seed.
Navarre's willingness to defer to teammates perhaps cost him a league player of the year award, and he said that fueled him to reach a new level this postseason. The senior's ability to score inside and out produced 21 points in a district title win over Toppenish and 25 in a surprising opening round loss to Blaine last Saturday.
That set up a quarterfinal showdown Thursday afternoon with No. 1 Lynden Christian, who played King's in Saturday's championship. But Navarre woke up suffering from a migraine and fever before scoring a season-low three points, although he did grab nine rebounds in a 58-45 loss.
"I was devastated," Navarre said. "We came out with good gameplan, kind of used me as a decoy because Lynden Christian played me really hard, so I tried to make it easier for the other guys."
They returned the favor Saturday, allowing Navarre to carry an offense that put up 28 points in the first quarter and took a 43-29 lead into halftime. Izzy Sandoval scored 15 points and Navarre's younger brother, Nic Navarre, just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Luke's enjoyed watching Nic grow as a player and expects him to take over as Zillah's go-to-guy next season after five seniors, including defensive specialist Carson Favilla, graduate this spring. Mengarelli's confident the returners can continue Zillah's legacy following its eighth trophy in the last nine state tournaments.
"I’m tired of watching Lynden Christian and King’s in the title," Mengarelli said. "No shade to any other 1A programs but we’re the next ones to compete with them and actually give them a battle. We’ll be ready for next year."
Navarre hopes to keep playing next year as well and said he's still weighing multiple offers from Division II and Division III programs.
ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 31, Izzy Sandoval 15, Nic Navarre 12, C. Favilla 4 John 0, Van De Graaf 7, Garza 4, B. Favilla 2, Moore 2, Martinez 0, Juarez 0. Totals 28-53 13-17 77.
OVERLAKE — Jake Shuey 15, Nikita Davis 14, Alec Odell 11, Jack Wiley 11, Douvia 5, Sannakkayala 2, Kang 0, Abdi 0, Schwartz 0, Im 0, Chintalapati 0. Totals 25-72 7-15 58.
Zillah=28=15=16=18=—=77
Overlake=12=17=13=16=—58
3-point goals: Zillah 8-21 (Navarre 5-11, Sandoval 2-2, Van De Graaf 1-2), Overlake 1-17 (Douvia 1-8). Rebounds: Zillah 44 (L. Navarre 10, N. Navarre 9), Overlake 34 (Wiley 10). Turnovers: Zillah 16, Overlake 13. Steals: Zillah 5 (Sandoval 2), Overlake 8 (Odell 4). Fouls: Zillah 12, Overlake 12. Fouled out — None.
