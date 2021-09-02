Two athletic senior quarterbacks in the SCAC West will bring high hopes into their fourth seasons as starters.
Clay Delp wants to put Zillah back in a familiar spot at the top of the division for the first time since his freshman season. Meanwhile at Naches Valley, first team all-SCAC quarterback Grant Osborn plans to help the Rangers finally contend for a league title alongside Toppenish and Zillah.
“The past couple years, especially my class, we’ve worked really hard to compete with those teams,” Osborn said. “We definitely can compete with those teams.”
It won’t be easy to top Delp and the Leopards, who beat the Rangers 34-13 with Delp out due to a close COVID-19 contact last March. He’s eager to prove Zillah fell well short of its potential after he played just two games during a brief 2-2 season marred by COVID-19 cases among players and coaches.
Second-year coach Ryan Watson plans to let Delp throw more than ever before for a spread offense designed to operate at a much faster tempo than the run-dominant Leopards of the past.
A run game led by Delp and Brayden Flood should remain the primary weapon, but run-pass options will be a key part of the scheme. Watson said Delp’s shown a desire to learn and picked up the new offense quickly, proving he’s prepared to handle more responsibility in terms of making decisions during a play.
“We try to make things easy on Clay in terms of his reads and his progressions,” Watson said. “He’s got a strong arm, there’s no doubt about it, and he showed the ability to make every throw that we ask of him in our offense.”
Naches Valley coach Matt Keeler offered similar praise for Osborn, noting it took some time for younger receivers to learn how to catch such hard-thrown passes. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Osborn can be a load to bring down when he runs the ball, but he’s at his best when he can stay in the pocket and locate his receivers.
Of course, that will require help from a relatively young offensive line, led by second team All-SCAC senior Jan Meza. Osborn’s ready to offer guidance and said he expects to have more trust from coaches this season, allowing him to control the offense more and call audibles if necessary.
One advantage Osborn holds over Delp this fall will be a wealth of experienced targets, including second-team all-SCAC wide receiver Julian Rodriguez. Noah Robles, Xander Hires and tight end Garren Gooler all return for a team that saw five different players catch touchdown passes from Osborn in a 48-17 win over Wapato last spring.
“I don’t have to target just one guy,” Osborn said. “We put in different plays every week, but who it goes to just depends on the defense and how they’re playing.”
One-on-one film sessions once or twice a week with Keeler gives Osborn more insight into how to make the right reads and work through his progressions.
He’s determined to become a college-level quarterback by maintaining consistency and avoiding the frustration Keeler said sometimes affects Osborn’s play. He’ll be given plenty of opportunities to make plays for his highlight film this season, both in and out of the pocket.
“We do a little bit of both because we want to change that launching point,” Keeler said. “We do some moving on the run and moving out of the pocket and quarter roll and stuff like that.”
Delp’s aiming for the next level as well, although he’s just as likely to play basketball and has already had some conversations with Central Washington coaches for both sports. He prefers Zillah’s new offense to the old approach and spent plenty of time this offseason working with his receivers, including Ashton Waldman, Lincoln Garcia and Owen Avila.
They’ll miss the explosiveness of first-team all-SCAC wide receiver Juan Avalos, who graduated last spring. But Watson said this fall’s group possesses plenty of speed on the perimeter, so the goal will be to get the ball to those athletes in space.
Those deep threats should be much more valuable now that Delp can throw the ball 50 to 60 yards down field, or about 20 yards further than he recalled being able to throw it as a freshman. The Leopards’ receivers joined Delp out on the field nearly every day this summer, at least before the wildfire smoke arrived, and he got about 300 live reps during Eastern Oregon and Eisenhower team camps.
“I really want to see us grow and just be a state caliber team because we haven’t been in the past,” said Delp, who has won one of two state playoff games in his career. “I’ve had a lot of leaders that have shown me the way, so now I’m one of the leaders and I’ve got to do it.”
That role includes playing some defense, so Osborn and Delp both expect to spend some limited time at linebacker, and Delp might also play some safety. But both coaches emphasized the importance of using their quarterbacks for defense only when necessary to protect their health, knowing the offense won’t be nearly the same without them.