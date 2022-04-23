GADSDEN, Ala. — Selah's Andrew Murphy improved his professional boxing record to 5-0 with a fifth round knockout of Patrick Pierre Saturday night.
The 22-year-old East Valley graduate earned his fourth straight knockout against the 39-year-old journeyman at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden, Ala. It was Murphy's first fight since Nov. 20, when he knocked out Albert Leyva in Round 1.
Murphy lives in Pensacola, Fla. and trains with former world champion Roy Jones Jr. Before turning pro a year ago by beating Jonathan Gonzalez by unanimous decision, Murphy won a junior Golden Gloves national championship as an amateur in 2018.
