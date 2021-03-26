Andrew Murphy’s long-awaited professional boxing debut appears set for Saturday night in Patzcuero, Mexico.
The former junior Golden Gloves national champion will fight up to six rounds against Jonathan Gonzalez Alanis, a Mexican boxer with an 0-2 career record. Murphy expects to be the co-main fight out of 10 at the event that will broadcast live on King Carlos Molina’s Facebook page, starting at 5 p.m.
Murphy, an East Valley graduate initially expected to begin his pro career in early February, but that opportunity fell through. The former YPAL boxer who lived in Selah has been training with former world champion Roy Jones Jr. in Pensacola, Fla., since last year.