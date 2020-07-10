Tommy Meluskey doubled and homered for the second straight day to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 14-3 win over the Vancouver Mavericks on Friday in Yamhill, Ore.
Conner Dailey and Drew Johnson had four hits apiece.
The Pak later fell to Lakeside Recovery 10-5, moving their season record to 28-6. Jack Van De Brake was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Johnson collected three hits, and Derek Wolff had two hits.
Yakima Valley will play Lakeside Recovery again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and then face the Portland Baseball Club at 5.
In Whitefish, Mont., Northwest Premier used a five-run fourth inning to break away for an 11-3 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles in the Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial tournament.
Ethan Williams had two hits and two RBI.
The Beetles moved to 1-1 in pool play and 10-8 overall and will conclude pool play on Saturday against the Spokane Expos. Placing games in the 12-team tournament are scheduled for Sunday.