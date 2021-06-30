With the sight of high school basketball in June still fairly fresh, why not some all-star hoops in July?
After a missed year because of the pandemic, the Media Classic returns on Thursday with girls and boys games at Kamiakin High School.
Rosters were trimmed to 10 players due to the lateness of the event, which is usually held in late March or early April, but the teams will still be based in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas and the staffs at Yakima Valley College and Columbia Basin will still do the coaches.
Started in 1991, the Media Classic will be televised on SWX with the girls game set to start at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 with proceeds going to the YMCA of the Tri-Cities.
Logan Kinloch and Jackson Cluff from West Valley’s unbeaten team are on the boys roster, which includes four players with 20-plus scoring averages — Sunnyside’s Daniel Singleterry, Zillah’s Clay Delp, White Swan’s Teal Soaring Eagle and Yakama Tribal’s Mylo Jones.
Eisenhower’s Kiana Yesiki and Prosser’s Halle Wright, MVPs of the CBBN and CWAC, headline the girls roster along with Esmeralda Galindo, who nearly hit 20 points a game for Davis as a freshman.
This year’s rosters were reduced from 15 to 10 because of the late date, which saw some invited athletes unable to participate.
Two years ago at YVC, the Tri-Cities girls extended the region’s win streak to 10 straight with an 84-62 win and Yakima’s boys repeated with a 104-96 victory. Yakima’s boys have won four of the last five and eight of 11.
YAKIMA ROSTERS
Girls: Nyah Alvarado, Wapato; Esmeralda Galindo, Davis; Karina Hibbitt, East Valley; Analyssa Maldonado, Eisenhower; Naveah Patterson, Davis; Dylan Philip, Ellensburg; Benemi Sanchez, Sunnyside; Paris Wilson, Sunnyside; Halle Wright, Prosser; Kiana Yesiki, Eisenhower.
Boys: Jackson Cluff, West Valley; Clay Delp, Zillah; Jason Grant, Toppenish; Nicky Gutierrez, Grandview; Mylo Jones, Yakama Tribal; Logan Kinloch, West Valley; Kory McClure, Prosser; Isaac McDonald, Eisenhower; Daniel Singleterry, Sunnyside; Teal Soaring Eagle, White Swan.
TRI-CITIES ROSTERS
Girls: Nadine French, Southridge; Madeline Gebers, Kennewick; Mya Groce, Pasco; Maylee Hayes, River View; Jenn Jacobo, Burbank; Taija Mackey, Pasco; Iliana Moran, Hanford; Delaney Pink, Chiawana; Jayden Ray, Hermiston; Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin.
Boys: Trey Arland, Kamiakin; Tyson Caufield, Hanford; Jacob Coram, Walla Walla; Michael Cornia, Walla Walla; Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick; Twazae Gladney, Richland; Peja Kinsey, Burbank; Jayden Martinez, Chiawana; Grant McClure, Liberty Christian; Josh Woodard, Richland.