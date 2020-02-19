YAKIMA, Wash. — After their league, district and regional team titles, Sunnyside’s boys have one box left to check on their long list of goals for the season.
A state trophy.
The third-ranked Grizzlies are in prime position to do just that at Mat Classic XXXII this weekend, qualifying a team of 11 for Tacoma with six regional champions. Even better, it’s an experienced bunch with four returning medalists.
With six wrestlers ranked among the top eight in Class 4A, Sunnyside has the depth to score in a lot of weights and produce front-end points. EJ Villanueva returns after becoming the program’s 40th state champion as a freshman last year, and Fabian Ortega and Andrew Macias are both aiming to be three-time medalists.
One of the highlights for Sunnyside at the regional tournament was the trio of Miguel Valdez, Francisco Magallan and Mateo Armandariz, who all placed fourth at district, had to wrestle a pre-regional pigtail and then went on to earn a trip to Tacoma.
Armandariz, a freshman who spent most of the season on the JV team, battled his way through the 285-pound bracket after his pigtail, winning his semifinal 3-2 and then the regional title with a 6-4 decision in overtime.
Mat Classic 4x4s
The Valley has five wrestlers hoping to stand on the awards podium for the fourth straight year on Saturday, three of whom reached the championship finals each year — Toppenish’s Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero (see accompanying feature) and Granger’s Viktorya Torres (see last week’s feature).
The other two are Torres’ teammates — seniors Jeremiah Salcedo and Diego Isiordia, who hope to lead the top-ranked Spartans to their second Class 1A state title in four years.
Isiordia, who was last year’s state 152 runner-up to teammate Franky Almaguer, is ranked No. 1 at 160 and has been dominant in the postseason with five straight pins, four of which came in the first period. He has a 121-26 career. Salcedo is ranked sixth at 113 and owns a 129-30 career record.
The Spartans have five top-ranked entries among their team of 12, including Abel Nava (126) and Gage Cook (220) following up titles won last year as a freshmen.
Amadeo’s triple crown
To become Selah’s first three-time state champion, Amadeo Flores Pimentel may only need to focus on doing exactly what he’s done the last two weeks.
Beat Quincy’s Ruben Vargas.
Pimentel is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 220, a bracket he has owned since his sophomore year, and Vargas is No. 2 followed by Othello’s Elijah Roylance in third. Pimentel beat Roylance 5-1 in the district semifinals, and beat Vargas 10-5 and 9-4 in the district and regional finals, respectively.
Pimentel eclipsed Carlos Lopez’s school record for career wins last week and sits at 151-23 heading into his final Mat Classic. He’s 34-1 this season with the lone loss being a 6-5 decision to the reigning Oregon state champion.
Postseason push
Beset with a rash of injuries before and during the season, Davis wasn’t able to put much of a dual-meet team together. But the Pirates have done just fine lately, qualifying four underclassmen to Tacoma with three ranked among the top five.
Sophomore Jaden Sanchez, a state runner-up last year at 106, returns to Mat Classic ranked No. 1 at 113 with a 25-1 record. Ranked second is Moses Lake junior Jonathan Tanguma, who was unbeaten before Sanchez defeated him for the district and regional titles.
Junior Dominic Sowers is ranked fourth at 126 with a 27-5 record, three of the losses coming against Villanueva, and junior Malaciah Cook is ranked fifth at 152 with a 20-2 mark.
Sudden arrival
It’s not uncommon for a freshman to fly under the radar, especially when slowed by illness for a portion of the season.
But, with one timely performance on Saturday, White Swan’s Caden Garcia made himself known.
Unranked all season, Garcia defeated Tonasket’s Lane Bolich 17-13 for the 126 regional title in Oroville. Bolich is a two-time 2B state runner-up who was ranked No. 1.
This week, Garcia has vaulted to No. 1 and will take a 17-5 record to Tacoma. Bolich, a junior, is No. 2.
Around the mats: Of the Valley’s 13 girls qualifiers, six are freshmen. Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside all have two girls ranked among the top four with Toppenish sophomore Isabella Morales (105) and Granger senior Viktorya Torres (130) rated No. 1 ... Based on 2A state rankings, four of the first five championship finals could be all-CWAC matchups. The best could be at 113 where Prosser’s No. 1 Reyden Huizar edged Toppenish’s No. 2 Horacio Godinez 6-5 for the regional title a week after Godinez clipped Huizar 1-0 for the district win. ... Zillah’s Dawson Husted is making his fourth trip to Mat Classic and is seeking his third medal. He’s ranked fourth at 132 and hit 100 career wins last week. Teammate Joel Coronel, a junior, is ranked third at 138 and is already at 98 career wins ... Mat Classic will continue with its two-session format for Friday, running all matches for 4A, 1A and 2B from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by 3A, 2A and Girls from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.