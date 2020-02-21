TACOMA, Wash. — It’s no insult to Miguel Villegas that he’s probably the best wrestler at Mat Classic who nobody knows.
It’s not only because Eisenhower’s 170-pound senior is here in the Tacoma Dome for the first time, but also because he had little to no resume of any kind.
But in the last three weeks, and especially on Friday, that all changed.
After missing his entire junior season with a serious knee injury and then most of this campaign for the same reason, Villegas suddenly emerged with district and regional titles and on Friday he pinned his way into Saturday’s semifinals in the Class 4A state championships.
“Honestly after district it was hard not to think it was maybe a fluke, but at regionals I felt strong and confident,” said Villegas, who appeared in the 4A state rankings for the first time this week at No. 7. “That was huge for me, winning regionals, because I came in here thinking top four all the way. I felt I could do that even if nobody else did.”
After a 6-2 decision over his sixth-ranked opponent in the first round, Villegas pinned Kentwood’s Garrett Gregson with four seconds left in the second period to run his postseason record to 8-0. Competition gets steeper on Saturday when he faces top-ranked Kyle Brosius of Union in the semifinals, but he is assured of no lower than sixth on the podium.
“We shut it down during winter break because the knee just kept hurting, but in January when we just did duals and stayed away from tournaments it started feeling better,” he said. “Even when I wasn’t competing I was putting in a ton of work. I didn’t want my senior year to go by without showing what I can do.”
Setback, comeback
Missing half of last season didn’t keep Gage Cook from winning a state title as a freshman, and a similar setback hasn’t seem to slow him down this year.
A broken hand and sprained ankle wiped out most of January’s competitive slate for Granger’s 220-pounder, but he’s been as dominant as ever this month as he cruised into Saturday’s 1A state semifinals.
After a first-period fall in the opening round, Cook defeated third-ranked Levi Harlan of Nooksack Valley 7-3 in the quarterfinals.
“It’s definitely been a little frustrating missing tournaments and time on the mat, especially since these injuries have come from just stupid mistakes,” he said. “But I always do everything I can to keep conditioning up and still put the work in.”
Last year it was a dislocated elbow that cost Cook half of his freshman year, but he still went unbeaten in the postseason. A large reserve of experience from national-level club tournaments gives him plenty of technical sharpness even when he’s unable to compete.
“I feel ready to go, and tomorrow I’ll go after it again.”
Family tradition
Dominic Sowers doesn’t have his own Mat Classic tradition to uphold, he’s got his family history to think about.
The Davis junior, who earned a seventh-place medal here a year ago, cruised into the 4A semifinals at 126 pounds with two pins on Friday – which he recorded in the span of less than two hours thanks to the split-session format.
“I liked it because I’m the type who likes to go out, push it as hard as I can, and move on,” he said. “Sitting around in here all day wouldn’t be that great. Plus, because we’re in the first session, we get a little more rest.”
Dominic’s brother John was a three-time medalist who won a state title as a junior. Dominic, like his brother, attends La Salle but competes for Davis because the Lightning doesn’t have a wrestling program.
“He tells me it’s time to pick it up,” Dominic said of his brother’s advice. “He always did that at state.”
Savor the moment
Swept up in Sunnyside’s wave of six semifinal qualifiers in the 4A tournament, junior Austin Villanueva wanted to take a moment to appreciate that before turning his attention to Saturday’s business.
“I’ve been here twice before and this is my first time to the semifinals,” he said. “That was my ultimate goal today so I’m pretty excited about that. I wrestled really well today.”
Indeed he did, plowing his way through major decisions of 11-0 and 10-0, the quarterfinal win coming against third-ranked Cody Bolstad of Puyallup.
Villanueva came in ranked fourth and is 8-0 in the postseason.
On the horizon
It’s more than a year away but there’s no question that Mat Classic XXXIII will have a significantly different look. Not because of any more changes at the Tacoma Dome, but because of who competes where.
Two of Saturday’s team favorites — Toppenish and Granger — will drop down a class, the Wildcats to 1A and the Spartans to 2B with the recent passing of the WIAA’s socioeconomic amendment. This will be a benefit to many of the struggling programs at those schools, but clearly wrestling isn’t struggling.
Toppenish, Wapato and Quincy will all be coming down, and Connell will avoid going up to 2A because of the amendment.
Tonasket, the heavy favorite for the 2B title this weekend, would’ve been headed up to 1A but will stay 2B because of the enrollment reduction.
“The way we’ll look at it is that we’ll be 2B for three weeks out of the season,” said Granger coach Richard Sanchez. “The rest of the year we’ll go to all the big tournaments we normally go to and do everything the same. This will also help elevate 2B, I think, because the smaller programs aren’t as deep.”
Chiawana and Tahoma, ranked 1-2 in 4A, are the largest schools in the state.
The Untouchables
No jinxes were leveled Friday on the Tacoma News Tribune’s eight Untouchables, which is good because the Valley has two of them this year.
Toppenish’s Haiden Drury, a repeater of the TNT’s annual Mat Classic preview, cruised into the 2A semifinals at 132 to push his perfect record to 41-0, and Selah’s Amadeo Flores Pimentel remained on track to become the Vikings’ first three-time state champ at 220.
Neither wasted any time. Drury recorded falls at 1:01 and 1:33, and Pimentel registered pins at 1:21 and 0:54.
The other six Untouchables are Curtis’ Maka Yacapin (132) and Ryan Wheeler (4A, 152), Tahoma’s Yusief Lillie (4A, 120), Central Valley’s Braxton Mikesell (4A, 285), Othello’s Isaiah Perez (2A, 285) and Hudson’s Bay’s Allison Blaine (Girls, 135).
In the 4A championship finals on Saturday, Sunnyside’s EJ Villanueva could face Lillie and teammate Andrew Macias could face Yacapin.
Hitting the books
The Valley has six academic state champions with Mabton heavyweight Jesus Mata leading the way. Mata, who competing in his fourth Mat Classic, earned the 285-pound award for Class 2B with a 4.0 grade-point average for the second year in a row.
Other academic state champions include Toppenish senior Josiah Johnson (2A, 113, 3.90), Ellensburg senior Henry Reinhart (2A, 182, 3.61), Highland senior Ken Cisneros (1A, 138, 3.40), Cle Elum junior Kayden Wilder (1A, 106, 3.08) and Sunnyside junior Roxsana Cisneros-Toscano (Girls, 110, 3.97).