Energy never seemed to wane for Sunnyside Friday night at Eisenhower, both from the Grizzlies' players and their coach on the sideline.

A high-pressure, aggressive defense gave up some easy baskets and struggled to rebound against the much bigger Cadets. But Sunnyside forced enough turnovers and knocked down just enough 3-pointers to hold on for a critical 52-51 after Ike's game-winning shot came up just short at the buzzer.

"That's the key to our success, and where we want to be is getting that full-court press and getting girls tired," first-year coach Chris McCallum said. "Ike's not as deep and that, you see at the end, kind of hurt them a little bit."

He stayed active pacing the sidelines and celebrating every rebound, steal and basket for the Grizzlies (6-1 CBBN, 10-5) in their second win over Ike this season. That puts them in second place by two games with five left to go.

Sunnyside guard Baylee Maldonado said she and her teammates feed off the energy from McCallum and their bench, with constant substitutions designed to keep everyone fresh. Only Maldonado remained consistently on the court despite a rolled ankle McCallum said Sunnyside couldn't afford to let get sore, and the freshman responded by scoring a team-high 14 points, capped off by a stepback three to put the Grizzlies ahead 50-49.

"You've got to let the game come to you and just have fun with it," said Maldonado, who leads Sunnyside with more than 15 points per game this season. "You can't just be so serious and I did that and it just felt so good."

Jansyn Carrizales added a late basket before Nevaeh Lopez scored for Ike to cut the deficit to one and give her 11 points. Turnovers by both teams left Ike with just five seconds left for its final opportunity to win.

The Cadets won the rebounding battle 51-31 while senior Mary Jones posted a double-double, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ike found its way inside often, especially early when it raced out to a 13-1 lead.

Sunnyside finally ended a field goal drought of nearly five minutes with back-to-back threes by Maldonado and Aubrey Garza, sparking a 16-2 run to put the Grizzlies in front. Six more threes in the second half helped the Grizzlies finish 9-of-17 beyond the arc for the game.

"We have tons of shooters," said Maldonado, who knocked down four of her six 3-point attempts. "It's good that we all get to pass around the ball and just really hit those out there."

Another freshman, Lili Briones, sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter on her way to 12 points. That gave Sunnyside a 45-41 lead, leading McCallum to finally tell his team to "slow down."

He said Ike's late rally showed a weakness for a young team unafraid of coming back, no matter how far it falls behind. They're still working to find ways to play their best in every situation as they fight to earn one of the Big 9's two state tournament bids.

"That's another goal is we've got to play with the lead for a little bit," McCallum said. "We need to get better at it."

They still held the lead when it mattered most and will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's home game against West Valley. Eisenhower (4-3, 8-6) will try to bounce back at West Valley next Friday.

SUNNYSIDE — Baylee Maldonado 14, Lili Briones 12, J. Lopez 7, Karizma Fuentes 5, Jansyn Carrizales 5, Garza 6, Gonzalez 1, R. Lopez 2. Totals 20-58 3-10 52.

EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 12, Nevaeh Lopez 11, Gallegos 9, Ceballos 8, Ramos 4, Frederick 4, Serna 3. 22-57 5-11 51.

Sunnyside=11=15=13=13=—=52

Eisenhower=15=15=9=12=—=51

3-point goals: Sunnyside 9-17 (Maldonado 4-6, Garza 2-4, Briones 2-5, Carrizales 1-2) Eisenhower 2-11 (Frederick 1-1, Gallegos 1-5). Rebounds: Sunnyside 31 (Maldonado 7), Eisenhower 51 (Jones 10). Turnovers: Sunnyside 10, Eisenhower 17. Steals: Sunnyside 10, Eisenhower 2. Fouls: Sunnyside 11, Eisenhower 12. Fouled out — None.