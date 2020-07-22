An abrupt halt to high school athletics gave everyone a taste of just how bitterly disappointing a lost season could be.
Avoiding a similar situation appears to be the top priority of the new four-season schedule released by the WIAA on Tuesday. West Valley athletic director Jeff Jamieson said given how unlikely it was for Yakima County schools to be able to safely play a standard fall schedule, postponing a high-risk sport such as football and moderate-risk like volleyball appears to be the best option.
“I think whatever they need to do so that we get a season or the kids get to participate I think we would be in favor of,” Jamieson said. “There’s just a lot of questions still that I’m sure the WIAA is working on.”
Selah’s Jake Davis and Zillah’s Rock Winters agreed, with all three athletic directors noting that any concerns about less revenue and limiting fans should be secondary to allowing athletes to compete in some form. Shorter seasons mean fewer contests, so the CBBN, CWAC and SCAC will all be meeting over the next week to discuss eliminating some nonleague games and adjusting league schedules.
Of course, the WIAA made clear in its Zoom meeting Tuesday night that nothing is guaranteed with coronavirus cases on the rise throughout much of Washington state, even as Yakima County sees some welcome declines. With another announcement expected next week from Governor Jay Inslee, only 17 of 39 counties have reached Phase 3 of the “Safe Start” plan.
Eisenhower cross country coach Phil English served on the sport’s executive board that advised the WIAA and said he’s pleased with a plan that would allow cross country runners to compete in Phase 3. But even in that scenario big invitationals such as Sunfair in Yakima would need to be scaled down, and it’s possible cross country and slowpitch softball could join football, girls soccer and volleyball in the third spring season.
“It’s not the best scenario but what I explained to our executive committee was the distance runners in the state, they’ll be the only group that has missed an entire calendar year of competition,” English said. “The thing is that if you can’t run cross country then you can’t run any sport.”
La Salle soccer standout Gillian Martin said she would consider running cross country if possible this fall, although it could be difficult with the typical spring club soccer season likely moving to late fall. The senior forward’s eager for an opportunity to break the all-time school goals record and make her fourth straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament.
“I think it’s pretty cool to just be able to play as many games as possible,” said Martin, noting Gonzaga coach Chris Watkins expressed interest in coming to watch her play. “But if we can’t do a whole lot, it’s understandable.”
She wouldn’t even mind too much if the WIAA decides it’s impossible to hold a true state championship, instead keeping competition limited to certain regions to reduce travel and overnight trips. Winters understands the need for safety and fewer costs but believes regional titles wouldn’t be as much fun for the kids, noting the state basketball tournament at the SunDome and Mat Classic for wrestlers present special opportunities.
Martin also plays basketball and runs track for La Salle, so she’ll be one of many multi-sport athletes facing some unique challenges. Davis said Selah athletes will be expected to prioritize their first sport they started until it ends, and modifications to practice requirements from the WIAA could offer more flexibility.
Of course, fewer home events means less revenue, if fans can even buy tickets at all. Davis said the Vikings’ football and basketball teams bring in about 90% of their total ticket sales, so they may need to find creative ways to make up for lost funds.
“We’re prepared to have athletic events with no spectators,” Davis said, acknowledging that undesirable outcome would mean a significant financial hit. “At the end of the day, I don’t think we’re in a position to be picky.”