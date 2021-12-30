RICHLAND — Champions Alejandro Fernandez, EJ Villanueva and Lenny Avalos led Sunnyside to a winning total of 270 points at Thursday’s Winter Cup wrestling tournament at Hanford High School.
Fernandez (138), Villanueva (145) and Avalos (160) all won their finals by pin. Naches Valley’s Mitch Helgert did the same at 152.
Sunnyside had four other runner-up finishers and won by 60.5 points over Chiawana.
BOYS
Team scores: Sunnyside 270, Chiawana 209.5, Mt. Spokane 182.5. Locals: Naches Valley 67, East Valley 14.
Local highlights
106: 3, Samuel Valencia (S). 113: 5, Jayden Jasso (S); 6, Peyton Miller (EV). 120: 3, Stephen Maltos (S). 126: 2, Miguel Valdez (S). 132: 3, Christopher Villanueva (S); 6, Bodie Stonecipher (NV). 138: 1, Alejandro Fernandez (S). 145: 1, EJ Villanueva (S); 6, Zane Johnson (NV). 152: 1, Mitch Helgert (NV); 3, Markus Almaguer (S). 160: 1, Lenny Avalos (S); 6, Josiah Hankins (NV). 170: 2, John Rendon (S). 182: 2, Jeydian Salazar (S). 195: 4, Victor Mancia (S). 285: 2, Mateo Armendariz (S).
GIRLS
Team scores: Quincy 153, Kennewick 149, Pasco 139. Locals: Eisenhower 75, Naches Valley 35, East Valley 33.
Local highlights
100: 4, Alexis Huff (NV); 5, Emily Garcia (EV). 115: 3, Jayde Coleman (NV). 140: 2, Josselyn Viveros (Ike). 145: 3, Celeste Limon (Ike). 155: 6, Alyssa Lee (Ike). 170: 5, Shealynn Spino (Ike).
---
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central shoots past Whitworth for fourth straight win
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington showed no signs of rust shooting the basketball in its first game in 10 days Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats scored their highest point total of the season to rout Whitworth 89-63 for their fourth straight win. Central Washington made 14-of-29 threes, shot 53% from the field, and didn't miss a free throw.
Senior guard Kizzah Maltezo led the way with 26 points, including six 3-pointers in just nine attempts. Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm shot an even more efficient 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points to complement her team-high six rebounds.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman, the GNAC's second-leading scorer and top rebounder, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in only 14 minutes of action. She also blocked three shots to help Central's defense, which held the Pirates to just five points in the third quarter.
The Wildcats will finish the calendar year 7-4 as they prepare to return to conference play. Alaska Anchorage will visit Ellensburg next Thursday, followed by Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday.
WHITWORTH — Tara Kanashiro 12, Kimberly Dewey 11, Quincy McDeid 10, Dorney 8, Cope 8, Madison Hagen 10, Mayer 4, Morales 0.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 26, Kassidy Malcolm 22, Samantha Bowman 12, Huerta 7, Troy 3, Coulter-Fa'amafu 6, Gardner 5, Heitschmidt 4, Bush 2, Hagemeier, 2 Maeda 0, Sisul 0. 35-66 14-29 89.
Whitworth 21 13 5 24 — 63
Central Washington 28 19 20 22 — 89
3-point goals: WU 6-18 (Kanashiro 3-5, Hagen 2-3, McDeid 1-3), CWU 14-29 (Maltezo 6-9, Malcolm 4-5, Coulter-Fa'amafu 2-4, Huerta 1-2, Gardner 1-4). Rebounds: WU 26 (McDeid 7), CWU 39 (Malcolm 6). Assists: WU 12, CWU 26 (Maltezo 5, Huerta 4, Troy 4). Turnovers: WU 13, CWU 12. Steals: WU 7 CWU 7. Fouls: WU 9, CWU 16. Fouled out —None.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 56, TOPPENISH 53: At West Valley, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season despite 21 points from Riley Mesplie.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 21, Josh Perez 17, Shane Rivera 10, Larios 3, G. Mesplie 2, Arcila 0.
WEST VALLEY — Zettle 5, Holley 0, Jackson Harty 18, Rosko Schroder 15, Austin 0, Price 0, Livingston 8, Eaton 0, Grady Walker 10, Hone 0.
Toppenish 10 17 14 12 — 53
West Valley 14 14 13 15 — 56
---
BOYS
NONLEAGUE
MEAD 61, EISENHOWER 47: At Moses Lake, the Cadets finished 1-2 against Spokane’s top teams and Mead was the best of the bunch, improving to 9-0.
Eisenhower, at 3-0 in league and 7-3 overall, resumes CBBN play on Jan. 7 hosting Davis.
EISENHOWER — Analyssa Maldonado 16, Mia Rodriguez 13, Kiana Yesiki 10, Lopez 5, Ramos 3, Serna 0, Ceballos 0, Contreras 0, Ochoa 0, Sanchez 0.
MEAD — O Moore 17, A Suggs 15, T Gardner 10, Braun 9, Burns 8, Hoard 2, Smith 0, Walker 0, Petragallo 0, Brown 0, Allen 0.
Eisenhower 10 15 8 14 — 47
Mead 16 14 19 12 — 61
