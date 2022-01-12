ZILLAH — The offensive juggernaut that is Zillah basketball turned in another huge performance to stay unbeaten Tuesday night.
Rival La Salle couldn't keep up as the Leopards scored 60 points before halftime in a 95-50 win. Leading scorer Luke Navarre hit five 3-pointers on his way to another 30-point night, while Ashton Waldman put up 21.
They led by 29 at halftime in their fifth win by at least 20 points. Senior Clay Delp contributed 19 points, while Moses O'Connor scored 12 points for La Salle.
Zillah (9-0, 2-0) will face its toughest SCAC West competition Friday against Toppenish, which has only lost once this season but failed to topple the Leopards in three tries last spring. La Salle, which lost to Toppenish on Tuesday, is scheduled to host Naches Valley Friday.
LA SALLE — Craig 5, Moses O'Connor 12, Hanrahan 0, Zamora 4, Jaxton Caffrey 10, Gonzalez 4, Anderson 0, Judd 1, Sanchez 8, Cobar 4, Valladares 2.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 19, Perez 5, Avila 0, N. Navarre 7, Torres 2, Ashton Waldman 21, Sandoval 2, John 7, Dulude 2, Luke Navarre 30.
La Salle=18=13=9=10=—=50
Zillah=33=27=22=13=—=95
Zillah highlights: Luke Navarre 5 3p.
---
Zillah girls top La Salle
ZILLAH — A busy week continued with another strong showing for the Zillah girls basketball team Wednesday night.
The Leopards held La Salle scoreless in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-30 win, giving them their sixth win in the last seven games. Kassy Garza scored 15 points to lead four scorers in double digits for Zillah.
Mia Hicks scored eight of her 13 points in the first quarter and Brynn Widner added another 13. Diana Esquivel also contributed 10 points for the Leopards in their second win in two days, following a 56-50 win over Wapato.
They’ll return to action for another tough test on Friday at Toppenish, which has won four of its first five SCAC West games. At 3-0 in league play, Zillah will be looking to stay at the top of the standings.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 13, Torres 4, Bost 5, Valladeres 0, Wells 3, Alegria 0, Gaytan 0, Brown 0, Gallegos 0, White 5.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Mia Hicks 13, A. Garza 0, Flood 2, Diana Esquivel 10, Kassa Garza 15, Gonzales 2, Oliver 4, Salme 1.
La Salle 6 12 0 12 — 30
Zillah 21 6 15 18 — 60
Zillah highlights: Widner 13 rebs, 5 stls; Hicks 11 rebs; Esquivel 8 stls.
---
Another Central game postponed
Central Washington announced the postponement of Thursday night's game at Alaska Anchorage due to COVID-19 issues within the Anchorage program.
The Wildcats also had to postpone a home game against Northwest Nazarene last Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within that program. That game was rescheduled for Feb. 3, but a makeup date for the game at Anchorage has not yet been announced.
As a result, Saturday's road matchup at Alaska Fairbanks, the only team without a GNAC win this season, will be CWU's first game since an 89-76 win at Northwest Nazarene on Jan. 1. The Wildcats (8-2, 2-1) will be looking to extend a four-game winning streak.
