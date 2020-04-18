Three-time all-CBBN guard Ariel Winslow of West Valley will stay close to home, signing an NWAC letter of intent with the Yakima Valley Community College women’s basketball program.
Winslow averaged 16 points during her senior season, which included a 31-point game against Davis and a game against Eastmont when she hit seven 3-pointers.
Winslow earned first-team honors in the CBBN as a junior and senior and was a second-team pick as a sophomore.
Coach Adam Strom’s 2020 recruiting class has grown to four with the addition of Winslow and includes Davis’ Lochlyn Hoberg, Sunnyside’s Abby Zavala and La Salle’s Tahlia Klebaum.
• Hoberg was one of the CBBN’s recent NECA/IBEW award winners for the winter season. The others included Esteban Montemayor of Davis, Michael Edmonds and Sadi Summers of Eisenhower, Roxsana Cisneros and E.J. Villanueva of Sunnyside and Lilly Fetzer and Conner Turner of West Valley.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins sign pair of Bruins
Infielder Daylen Reyes and outfielder-pitcher Carson Hamro, both headed to UCLA, are the latest signings for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Reyes, from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., hit .398 as a junior and collected four doubles and a triple in just seven games before his senior season was shut down. He participated in the 2019 Perfect Game National Showcase and was named to the All-Tournament team at the Perfect Game 17-U World Series.
The 6-foot 5 Hamro, a right-hander, led Rancho Buena Vista High School’s pitching staff last season with a 4-2 record, 2.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 62 innings.
“I’ve had at least one Bruin each of the last three years, and coach (John) Savage does a really good job of sending some of his best talent to the West Coast League,” YV coach Kyle Krustangel said in a Pippins release. “Every guy I’ve had from Savage has arguably been one of the best hitters or pitchers in the league.”