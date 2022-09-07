A late goal by Ella McKenna helped Yakima Valley maintain its perfect record in women's soccer with a 3-2 win over Whatcom in the Yaks' home opener Wednesday afternoon.
Rachel Farr opened the scoring on an assist from McKenna midway through the first half and they took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to a Peyton Haycock goal. YVC forced 11 saves from Whatcom's goalkeeper but couldn't find a game-winner until the 88th minute.
The Yaks improved to 3-0 heading into the start of league play Saturday at Walla Walla, which is unbeaten through four matches.
First half: 1, YVC, Rachel Farr (Ella McKenna), 25:00; 2, YVC, Peyton Haycock (Aria Bragalone), 34:00.
Second half: 3, Whatcom, Kate Blair (Briseyda Nolasco), 60:00; 4, Whatcom, Lily Rudolph (PK), 75:00; 5, YVC, McKenna (Kennedy Leach), 88:00.
Saves: Whatcom 11; Makenzie Mellick (YVC) 4.
Central earns 0-0 draw
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Central Washington held No. 22 Colorado Springs to a scoreless draw in the Wildcats' first road match of the season Wednesday night.
Kassandra Jaggard made seven saves to keep the first clean sheet of her career against a team that scored seven goals in its last three games. The Wildcats put two shots on goal while ending the Mountain Lions' three-match win streak.
Central (1-1-1) will stay in Colorado to face MSU Denver Friday at 10 a.m.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU); Alexis Walker (UCCSU) 2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
YVC sweeps Big Bend
Yakima Valley opened league play with a sweep of visiting Big Bend at Sherar Gym Wednesday night.
Jessica Mariscal tallied 13 kills to lead the Yaks and La Salle graduate Courtney Standley added 12 kills along with 11 assists. Alandra Acido-Pastor posted a team-high 19 assists while Standley and Zillah grad Brynn Widner led the defense with 15 digs each.
YVC improved to 4-5 and will play four more nonleague matches this week at the Edmonds College Invitational, opening against Everett Friday at 2 p.m.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 13 digs; Brynn Widner 6 kills, 2 aces, 15 digs; Courtney Standley 12 kills, 11 assists, 15 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 19 assists, 5 digs; Jessica Mariscal 13 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino, Sienna Black and Natalie Copeland all recorded double-digit kills as the Greyhounds rallied for a 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-13. Toppenish went five sets at Davis on Tuesday.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 13 kills, 26 digs; Sienna Black 12 kills, 5 blocks; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 4 aces; Mía Sanchez 38 assists, 12 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 18 digs; Jazmine Richey 7 kills, 16 digs.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 7 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Anika Ramos 6 kills, 10 digs; Naylanee Strom 23 assists, 15 digs, 7 kills; Tatiana Camacho 9 kills, 4 blocks; Alyssa Cuevas 18 digs, 3 assists.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 3, KITTITAS 0: At Dayton, Courtney Patteson and Dixie Best had seven kills apiece for Kittitas in the 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 setback.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 7 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 10 digs; Paige Danielle 5 aces, 16 digs; Dakota Rivera 3 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Dixie Best 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Carly Schaenherr 5 digs; Gilena Provaznik 6 kills, 4 digs; Mira Presnell 3 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs, 2 assists; Taylor Roberts 4 assists; Gabby Santos 16 assists.
PREP SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
UNIVERSITY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee's goal gave the Cadets a 1-0 lead at the break before the visitors from Spokane rallied in the second half.
Isabella Diehm assisted on Lee's goal and Vanessa Tellez made five saves for Eisenhower, which hosts Lake Stevens on Saturday.
In other matches Wednesday, Grandview beat Toppenish 6-0.
