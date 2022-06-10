SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rolled to a 13-1 win over Bellingham in a league game Friday night at Archer Park.
John Sullivan went 3 for 4 to lead the Pak offense, contributing a double and three RBI. Cade Gibson added two hits and two RBI for Yakima Valley.
Adam Goodrich also had two hits to help the Pak improve to 4-1. They’ll play Bellingham again on Saturday to open the Hagert Memorial Tournament at Archer Park, which will conclude Sunday with a Pepsi Pak game against Columbia Basin followed by the third-place and championship games.
UNAFFILIATED BASEBALL
Yakima Lightning 11, Patriots 11
Highlights: Justus Barker (P) 2-2, run, 3 RBI; D Rios 1-2, 2b, run; J Royce 1-1, 2b, 3 runs.
