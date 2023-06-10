Yakima United's Evergreen Premier League dominance resumed in a big way Saturday afternoon at Sozo Sports Complex.
Michael Raya's 20th minute goal broke a scoreless tie and opened the floodgates for a 13-1 win over Northstar Bellevue. The Davis graduate completed his hat trick early in the second half and Alex Guzman recorded one of his own, all in the last 30 minutes, capping it off with a volley on the last kick of the match.
Northstar's 82nd minute goal ended United's shutout streak at 350+ minutes, and no opponent's come closer than Spokane in a 4-0 Hoppers win last Sunday. Yakima United will look to improve on its 4-0 record next Saturday when it travels to Ingraham High School to face Leones de Seattle at 5 p.m.
First half: 1, Yakima United, Michael Raya, 20:00; 2, Yakima United, Jakob Avila, 28:00; 3, Yakima United, Juan Diego Mendoza, 37:00; 4, Yakima United, Mario Negrete (Raymundo Mendez), 42:00.
Second half: 5, Yakima United, Raya, 51:00; 6, Yakima United, Alan Barragan (Raya), 57:00; 7, Yakima United, Raya (Angel Alvarado), 60:00; 8, Yakima United, Alex Guzman (PK), 65:00; 9, Yakima United, Gilbert Bautista, 68:00; 10, Yakima United, Guzman, 74:00; 11, Northstar, 82:00; 12, Yakima United, Jose Botello, 87:00; 13, Yakima United, Botello, 88:00; 14, Yakima United, Guzman, 91:00.
-
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins lose 4th straight
Yakima Valley's bats finally started to heat up, even giving the Pippins an early lead Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
It disappeared quickly thanks to back-to-back huge innings for Bend, which handed Yakima Valley its fourth straight loss by a final margin of 17-10. Both teams committed at least four errors in a wild game featuring 19 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including 15 for the Elks.
Chris Clement came home to tie the game at two in the third when Hank Dunn drew a bases-loaded walk. Three more runs scored on Mike Woodward's two-out single, aided by an error in center field. Yakima Valley starter Derek McNary couldn't make it out of the fourth inning as Bend put up eight runs, the last six of which came with two outs.
The Pippins answered by scoring four runs to cut the deficit to just one run thanks to three singles, a hit batter, a walk and an error. Yakima Valley tallied just one more run, when Tommy Eisenstat singled to lead off the seventh and made it around the bases thanks to a pair of ground ball outs and a wild pitch.
That helped the Pippins match their run total for the last four games combined, led by Woodward's 2-for-4 night with a run and two RBI to raise his season average to .300. They'll try to avoid a sweep with Evan Hamberger on the mound Sunday for his first start of the summer after two relief appearances.
Pippins highlights: Mike Woodward 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Millikan 2-4, 2 runs.
-
LEGION BASEBALL
Pak open Hagert 2-0
SELAH — Five games into the season and Yakima Valley has yet to allow a run.
On opening day of the Hagert Memorial tournament, the Pepsi Pak outlasted Whatcom 1-0 and then blanked Wilder 8-0 on Saturday at Archer Park.
Eian Peralta drove in the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Whatcom with Steven Johnson and Luke Jenkins combining on the shutout.
Ty Estey and Logan Stevenson followed by combining on a five-inning one-hitter against Wilder. Jackson May was 3-for-3 with a double and scored three runs.
Yakima Valley (5-0) will play Columbia Basin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The placing games are slated for 3:30 and 6 p.m.
YV highlights — vs. Whatcom: Steven Johnson 4 IP, 4 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Luke Jenkins 3 IP, 4 hits, 0 BB, 1 K; James Hull 1-2, 2 BB; Eian Peralta 1-3, RBI; Connor Speer run, 2 BB. vs. Wilder: Jackson May 3-3, 2b, 3 runs; James Hull 1-2, 2 runs; Ty Moore 1-2, 3b, run; Ryan Bair 1-2, 2b, RBI; Ty Estey 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 K; Logan Stevenson 1 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 1 K.
-
Beetles split in tournament
ELLENSBURG — Eddie Messer was 4-for-7 with a double and four RBI for the day as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles split two games in the GSL tournament on Saturday.
Jacob Rettig struck out seven over four innings to lead the Beetles to an 8-6 win over the Kitsap Osprey, and later in the day Moundtime topped Yakima 12-7. The tournament continues Sunday.
Yakima highlights — vs. Kitsap Osprey: Diego Arteaga 1-3, 2 runs; J'Den Briones 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Eddie Messer 1-4, 2 RBI; Teghan Moser 2-3, run, RBI; Jacob Rettig 4 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. vs. Moundtime: Arteaga 1-4, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-2, run, RBI; Kaden Haffner 1-3, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-4, 2b; Jacob Rettig 1-3, run, RBI; Messer 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
-
BOXING
Murphy cruises again
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Selah's Andrew Murphy fought like a confident veteran for two rounds against an inexperienced young boxer in a Team Combat League matchup Saturday night.
The unbeaten 23-year-old displayed his superior athleticism, speed and power to easily beat 20-year-old Martin Higuita in a pair of three-minute rounds. Murphy landed a flurry of punches early to put Higuita on the defensive and things mostly remained that way, helping Las Vegas earn a comfortable win in the unique 18-round team competition he joined for the first time two weeks ago.
Murphy improved to 3-0 in TCL rounds and will fight for Las Vegas in the semifinals next month. All of those results won't affect his perfect 7-0 professional record.
-
HIGH SCHOOLS
Davis coaches step down
After 26 years at the helm of Davis’ boys and girls cross country program, Jose Garcia has stepped down from that position as well as head track and field coach.
Davis athletic director Bob Stanley also received a coaching retirement from boys wrestling coach Dr. By Pham. Longtime assistant Juan Lopez will take over.
Garcia, a 1989 Davis graduate, took over the cross country program from Hall of Fame coach George Olsen in 1997. He produced three of the best girls distance runners in Valley history in Sandra Martinez, Stephanie Lenihan, Davis, and Meredith Crane.
Pham produced 23 state medalists, five runner-ups and one Mat Classic champion since 2015.
-
RENEGADE RACEWAY
Saturday's results
Mopar King: 1, Matt Condon; 2, Martin Condon.
Mopar Box: 1, Matt Condon; 2, Toby Febus.
Mopar No Box: 1, Martin Condon; 2, David Denning; Semis, Bill Cadle.
Consolation: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Josh Wilson; Semis, Brian Tomer.
Friday’s results
Street Legal: 1, Larry Wilhelm; 2, Gary Risley; Semis, Eddie Jasso Jr., Cody Hunt.
Mopar: 1, Nic Chaney; 2, Mark McKenna; Semis, Bob Bundy, Randy Marshall.
Street Bike: 1, Junior Chinn; 2, Terry Holloway; Semis, Jose Perez Jr., William McCorkle.
Open Wheel: 1, Will Willingham; 2, Laura Brown.
All Run: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Dustin Brewington; Semis, Andy Jackson.
