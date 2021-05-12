Nearly two years since last taking the field, the Yakima United men's soccer team and the Evergreen Premier League are set to return to action next week.
The EPL released its schedule for a shortened 2021 season on Tuesday and Yakima United, which hasn't finalized its roster yet, is scheduled to play at Tacoma Narrows on May 22. Yakima's home opener will be against the Vancouver Victory on June 5 at the Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima United is forming a women's team again but a schedule and roster haven't been finalized.
The eight-team EPL is forming two divisions with Yakima playing in the South along with Tacoma, Vancouver and Oly Town. Each team will have home-and-away dates for a six-game regular season.
Bellingham, Everett, PacNW SC and Washington Premier will be in the North Division.
All teams will participate in the EPLWA quarterfinals on July 16 or 17. The championship game is scheduled for the weekend of July 24-25 at the Washington Premier Football Club Complex.
Three former EPL clubs — the Spokane Shadow, Tri-Cities Alliance and Oly-Pen Force — are sitting out the 2021 season.
The league is introducing a rule change for the 2021 season that allows each team seven subs throughout the game with no re-entry and no free substitutions at halftime.
With the 2020 season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Yakima United's men last played on July 14, 2019.
Yakima United men's schedule
(Home matches at Sozo)
May 22: at Tacoma Narrows (SERA Complex), 6 p.m. June 5: Vancouver Victory, 6 p.m. June 12: Oly Town, 6 p.m. June 19: at Vancouver Victory (Harmony Sports), 2 p.m. June 26: Tacoma Narrows, 6 p.m. July 10: at Oly Town (Black Hills HS), 6:30 p.m. July 16-7: Quarterfinals, higher seeds host.
---
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD AT APPLE TREE
Team scores: West Valley 321, Davis 382, Sunnyside 481, Eisenhower inc.
Top individuals: John Kim (D) 72, Colton Owen (WV) 75, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 80, Brady Komstadius (WV) 81, Jack Sutton (WV) 85, Henry Hodge (E) 86, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 89, Bennett Wood (WV) 94, Ivan Barrigan (D) 98, Finn Anderson (D) 105, Kyle Polage (D) 107.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B
GARFIELD-PALOUSE BOYS 44, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 43: At Sunnyside Christian, Tyler Groeneweg popped in a game-high 20 points for the Knights, who lost all-league forward Cole Wagenaar to a season-ending injury the day before their first game. SC plays at Liberty Christian on Thursday.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE — Merrill 8, Hallan 0, Jones 9, Orr 8, Orfe 9, Bankus 8, Smith 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Moore 9, Van Wieringen 5, Jech 5, Bosma 3, Smeenk 0, Tyler Groeneweg 20, Roedel 1.
Garfield-Palouse=12=9=7=16=—=44
Sunnyside Chr.=11=11=9=12=—=43