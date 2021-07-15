Yakima United’s men will open play in the Evergreen Premier playoffs on Friday in Puyallup.
With the South Division’s No. 3 seed, Yakima (2-3-1) will play at North No. 2 Washington Premier (4-2) in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal at the WPFC Complex.
Yakima and Washington Premier, who did not meet in the regular season, both scored 15 goals in their six league matches.
The winner advances to the semifinals on July 18.
---
GOLF
McClain hits another ace
Ron McClain recorded his fourth career hole-in-one during Tuesday’s Men’s Club play at SunTides.
McCLain aced the 135-yard No. 3 with a 9-iron and the shot was witnessed by Ken Reeves.
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday’s Games
Yakima Valley Peppers 19, Walla Walla 15 (YV: Eian Peralta 2-5, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Steven Johnson 4 RBI; Carter Graham 1-3, 2 RBI; Sam Stephens 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, 2 RBI; James Hull 2-5, 2 runs).
Walla Walla 10, Yakima Valley 5 (YV: Isaac Froula 2-3, RBI, run; Sam Stephens hit, 2 runs; Mason Bailey hit, 2 runs).
Tuesday’s games
Yakima Valley 9, Walla Walla 3 (YV: Steven Johnson 7 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 1-4, RBI, run; Isaac Froula 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-3, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, run).
Yakima Valley 7, Walla Walla 4 (YV: Peralta 2-4, 2 RBI; Carter Graham 3-4, run; Johnson 2-3, run; Bailey 1-3, RBI).