HELENA, Mont. — Teghan Moser went 2 for 4 with 3 runs and 3 RBI to help the Yakima Beetles beat the Billings Scarlets 18-6 at the Keith Sell Tournament Saturday evening.
Stevan Rodriquez went 2-4 with a double and two runs, and Graysen McDaniel tripled and scored three runs for the Beetles. They’ll play Great Falls and Helena in the final round robin games of the tournament on Sunday.
Yakima Beetles 18, Billings Scarlets 6 (Yak: Brayden Palmentier 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Chase Hansen 3-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Edward Messer 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Graysen McDaniel 1-3, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Jacob Manley run; Kobe Taylor run; Stevan Rodriquez 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Teghan Moser 2-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Trent Wilson 2-3, 2 RBI; Zander Smith run)
---
Pak win two in Selah
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak picked up two wins at the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament on Saturday, beating the Tri-City Reign 9-1 and the Tri-City Badgers 12-4.
Drew Johnson went 2 for 3 with a home run and Blake Steiner struck out eight while giving up just one run in six innings against the Reign.
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 9, Tri-City Reign 1 (YV: Ryker Fortier RBI 1b; Drew Johnson 2-2 2b, 2 RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-run 1b; Caden Herbst 2-2; Johnny Hanses 1b, RBI; Blake Steiner 6 IP, 8K, 3 H, ER)
Yakima Valley 12, Tri-City Badgers 4 (YV: Fortier 2-4; Johnson 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin 2-4; Brady Steiner 2-3, 4 RBI; Grant Chapman 2-4, 3 RBI)