More than 60 high school volleyball teams will play on eight different courts over the next two days at the 20th annual SunDome Volleyball Festival at the Yakima SunDome.
Matches begin at 8 a.m. Friday with the small-school tournament, featuring defending 1A runner-up Annie Wright and reigning 2B champion La Conner. West Valley and Selah's JV teams will join 11 local varsity teams, including 2022 SCAC West champion La Salle and 2022 EWAC West champion Goldendale.
West Valley, Selah, Davis, Ellensburg and Eisenhower are all set to compete in Saturday's big-school tournament, with the Rams looking to return to the championship. Chelan won't be back after becoming the first 1A team to win a title on Saturday, but Kelso, Gig Harbor, Kamiakin, Holy Names Academy, Lynden, Richland and North Kitsap should all be familiar with the SunDome after competing in the 2A, 3A and 4A state tournaments last November.
Every team will play at least five best-of-three matches, beginning with round-robin pool play for eight groups of four teams. Corresponding seeds from each pool will be placed into eight-team brackets, with finals scheduled for 7:25 p.m., highlighted by the tournament championships on Court 2.
Oakesdale won the small school tournament last year and went to capture its ninth 1B tournament title in the last 11 years. Chelan lost only two sets in four matches after going three sets in both the quarterfinals and semifinals of their historic title run at last year's SunDome Festival.
No local teams have won the tournament championship since La Salle emerged as small-school champions in 2019. West Valley's won the big-school title six times.
Once again, the Festival should serve as a good state tournament warmup for all participants, since every classification's playoffs will be held in Yakima between Nov. 8 and Nov. 18.
MEETINGS
Austin speaking to club Monday
Yakima Sports Commission director Rich Austin will be the Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s featured guest at its luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
