SELAH — Reid Rasmussen threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 8-0 win over Fellowship Christian late Thursday night at Archer Field.
Rasmussen struck out five and walked one.
Brandon Bruner was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Jack Van De Brake had an RBI single and Sy Steele hit a triple.
The Pak improved to 40-8, winning six straight and 10 of its last 11, and hosted the Tri-City Blues for a late single game on Friday. Results were not available at press time.
GOLF
Ace party at YCC
It was a day of aces at Yakima Country Club on Thursday.
And all on the same hole with two in the same playing group.
Alan Cottle, Mark Littleton and Ron Hoffman all recorded a hole-in-one on the 135-yard 11th hole and it wasn’t the first for any of them.
Cottle used a 9-iron on his shot, which was witnessed by Bob DiPietro, Dave Lewis and Marty Meister, for his third career ace.
Playing together, Littleton and Hoffman both used a 7-iron for their second aces. Randy Valicoff and Lance Dodeward witnessed both shots.
• Twelve days after scoring his first career ace at Fisher Park, Jack Shaw recorded another hole-in-one at Swinomish Golf Course in Anacortes on Thursday. Shaw used a 5-iron on the 150-yard second hole. It was witnessed by Neal Coffey.
Capps bests age
With a round of 78, Don Capps shot two strokes under his age at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Friday.
The round was witnessed by Perry Page, Jim Page, Warren Ernst and Bruce Damaskos.