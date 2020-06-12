SELAH — Wyatt Berriman drove in three runs and struck out four in two innings of relief as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak closed out a series against Centralia with a 7-1 victory on Friday at Carlon Park.
Starter Tommy Meluskey threw five innings with four strikeouts. Berriman delivered a two-run single in the first inning and Derek Wolff added an RBI single in the fourth.
The Pak moved to 9-4 with its seventh straight win.
Yakima Valley finished a sweep of Centralia with an 11-6 win in Thursday’s nightcap. Jack Van De Brake and Conner Dailey had two hits and three RBI each, and Drew Johnson hit a double and triple. Ryker Fortier contributed a two-run double, and Hayden Groth picked up the win in relief.
The Pak will host the Tri-Cities Badgers on Tuesday for a doubleheader.
---
Beetles roll up 22 in win
BOZEMAN, Mont. — John McDonald and Steven Rodriquez had four RBI apiece to lead the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 22-13 victory over the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen in the Bozeman Bucks round-robin tournament on Friday.
McDonald was 5 for 6 with two doubles and three runs scored and he pitched four innings with six strikeouts for the Beetles, who erupted for 14 runs in the sixth inning.
Angel Morales and Ethan Williams scored three runs, Geoff Edgar drove in three and stole home and Hunter Kleinow had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored with a triple.
In Yakima’s first game of the day, the Beetles fell to Missoula 12-8 with Dillan Morrow collecting three RBI.
The Beetles (3-2) will play Coeur d’Alene again on Saturday.
Missoula 12, Yakima 8
Missoula 090 002 1 — 12 11 2
Yakima=000=204=2=—=8=11=3
Hangas, Dill (6) and Clauson; Kibbe, Gama (3) and Fowler.
Yakima highlights: Dillan Morrow 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Ethan Williams 1-4, RBI; Geoff Edgar 1-3; Greyson McDaniel 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Jacob Manley 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; John McDonald 1-4; Jojo Gonzalez 1-3, 2b, run; Ryan Fowler 1-4, run; Steven Rodriquez 2-3, RBI, run.
Yakima 22, Coeur d’Alene 13
Yakima 050 20(14) 1 — 22 16 1
Coeur d’Alene 004 045 0 — 13 17 2
McDonald, Rodriquez (5) and Gama, Fowler (6); Martindale, Shepard (4), Conses (6), Brum (6) and Sherr.
Yakima highlights: Angel Morales 1-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Caleb Coscarart 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Williams 1-3, RBI, 3 runs; Edgar 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 runs, stole home; Hunter Kleinow 2-2, 3b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; McDonald 5-6, 2 2b, 4 RBI, 3 runs, 6 Ks; Gonzalez 1-4, RBI, run; Lane Damron RBI, run; Fowler 1-1, 2b, RBI; Rodriquez 3-5, 4 RBI, 2 runs.
---
COLLEGES
Sunnyside teammates reunite
Saint Martin’s University recently added a pair of Sunnyside graduates from the NWAC East to its men’s soccer team.
Eduardo Ramirez is headed to Lacey from Walla Walla while Brian Licona has signed with the GNAC program from Columbia Basin.
Ian Reynoso, an Eisenhower grad who played with Ramirez at Walla Walla, is headed to NAIA Northwest University.