KENNEWICK — Drew Johnson clubbed a two-run home run and Eli Grange had three RBI as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak cruised to a 13-2 win over the Kennewick Outlaws in the first game of a Central Washington League doubleheader Thursday night at Roy Johnson Field.
The Outlaws, who are hosting the Senior Legion state tournament later this month, rallied to earn a split, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the nightcap 3-2.
Derek Wolff and Johnny Hanses had two RBI apiece in the opener for the Pak, now 32-6 overall.
Yakima Valley moved to 7-1 in league and will conclude CWL play with a four-game series against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Sunday and Monday.
Yakima Valley 13, Kennewick 2 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2b; Drew Johnson 2-run HR; Derek Wolff 2 RBI; Eli Grange 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-2, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-4; Johnny Hanses 2 RBI; Jackson May 2-2).
Kennewick 3, Yakima Valley 2 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2b; Drew Johnson 1-4, RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-2; Derek Wolff 1-3; Caden Herbst 1-3; Alex Huber 2-3, RBI).
---
SOCCER
Yakima United set for quarterfinals
Yakima United’s men will open play in the Evergreen Premier playoffs on Friday in Puyallup.
With the South Division’s No. 3 seed, Yakima (2-3-1) will play at North No. 2 Washington Premier (4-2) in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal at the WPFC Complex.
Yakima and Washington Premier, who did not meet in the regular season, both scored 15 goals in their six league matches.
The winner advances to the semifinals on July 18.
---
GOLF
McClain hits another ace
Ron McClain recorded his fourth career hole-in-one during Tuesday’s Men’s Club play at SunTides.
McCLain aced the 135-yard No. 3 with a 9-iron and the shot was witnessed by Ken Reeves.
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday’s Games
Yakima Valley Peppers 19, Walla Walla 15 (YV: Eian Peralta 2-5, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Steven Johnson 4 RBI; Carter Graham 1-3, 2 RBI; Sam Stephens 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, 2 RBI; James Hull 2-5, 2 runs).
Walla Walla 10, Yakima Valley 5 (YV: Isaac Froula 2-3, RBI, run; Sam Stephens hit, 2 runs; Mason Bailey hit, 2 runs).
Tuesday’s games
Yakima Valley 9, Walla Walla 3 (YV: Steven Johnson 7 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 1-4, RBI, run; Isaac Froula 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-3, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, run).
Yakima Valley 7, Walla Walla 4 (YV: Peralta 2-4, 2 RBI; Carter Graham 3-4, run; Johnson 2-3, run; Bailey 1-3, RBI).