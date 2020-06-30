SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak ran its winning streak to 20 games Monday night by sweeping Hanford at Carlon Park.
Jack Van De Brake drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Pak a 3-2 victory in the opener. Ryker Fortier added an RBI single and Hayden Groth earned the win in relief.
Yakima Valley rolled to an 11-3 victory in the nightcap, with Conner Dailey going 2 for 3 with two RBI, Drew Johnson knocked in a pair of runs, Wyatt Berriman had a two-run single and Nate Gutierrez drove in a run.
The Pak returns to action Thursday at the 25th annual Keith Sell Tournament in Helena, Mont., which runs through Sunday. The Yakima Pepsi Beetles also will be in the tournament, making their third trip to Big Sky Country.
---
GOLF
Antol records ace at Elks
George Antol had a hole-in-one on the No. 8 hole at the Yakima Elks.
Antol used a 6-iron to ace the 129-yard hole and the shot was witnessed by Wade Wagner.