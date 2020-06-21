SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak beat the Spokane Crew 7-0 late Saturday night to win its 13th straight game and sweep the doubleheader.
Yakima Valley won the opener 6-5 in eight innings.
Brady Helgeson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Sy Steele had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs and Eli Grange had an RBI double in the nightcap for the Pak (15-4).
Golf
Berndt makes hole-in-one
Buck Berndt made his third career hole-in-on on June 13th at SunTides Golf Course. Berndt used an 8-iron on the 144-yard 13th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Perry McCormick, Ray Gallipo, and Brooks Kohls.
Curley betters his age
For the fourth straight year, Will Curley shot his age or better. The 72-year-old fired a 71 at China Creek Golf Course in Arlington, Ore.
Dennis Bruneau from Congdon, Ore., witnessed the round.
Auto racing
Renegade Raceway
Battle in the Desert: Detroit vs. Import Saturday’s Results
Index 8.60 — Winner: Dawson Van Diest (8.651 ET, 155.68 MPH, 8.60 DI).
Index 9.60 — Winner: Terry Holloway (0.070 RT, 9.955 ET, 121.13 MPH, 9.60 DI). Runner-up: Rick Dahl.
Index 10.60 — Winner: John Elliott (0.011 RT, 10.601 ET, 112.59 MPH, 10.60 DI). Runner-up: Tim Lewis (0.055, 10.729, 124.86, 10.60). Semifinals: Ken Imthurn, Toby Febus.
Index 11.60 — Winner: Terry Holloway (0.232 RT, 11.509 ET, 117.37 MPH, 11.60 DI). Runner-up: Nick Taklo. Semifinals: Joe Ritchie, Bill Cadle.
Index 12.60 — Winner: Bob Bundy (0.029 RT, 12.384 ET, 75.56 MPH, 12.60 DI). Runner-up: Damien Chinn (0.106, 12.246, 85.32, 12.60). Semifinals: Kelly Sutliff.
Detroit vs. Import — Winner: Scott Chambers (0.679 RT, 11.885 ET, 119.55 MPH). Runner-up: Walt Pearce. Semifinals: Ernest Steadman.
Turbo Import — Winner: Nathan Kahler (0.322 RT, 9.212 ET, 161.81 MPH). Runner-up: Duane Desserault.