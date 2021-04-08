NACHES — Naches Valley junior Wyatt Clements won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters by comfortable margins at a SCAC meet also featuring Zillah, La Salle and Kiona-Benton Thursday afternoon.
Clements clocked a personal record of 2:15.64 in the 800, a 5:12.05 in the 1,600 and a 12:14.07 in the 3,200. Naches Valley won the girls meet thanks in part to senior Faith Hahn-Landis, who won the 300 meter hurdles, the pole vault and the triple jump.
BOYS
Local winners —100: Noah Robles (NV) 11.88. 200: Juan Avalos (Z) 24.26. 400: Nakea John (Z) 56.38. 800: Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:15.64. 1600: Clements (NV) 5:12.05. 3200: Clements (NV) 12:14.07. 300m hurdles: Robles (RV) 45.75. 4x100: NV 46.50.
Shot: Roman Petruncio (LS) 42-03. Disc: Petruncio (LS) 103-07. Jav: Michael Sowers (LS) 112-03. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-02. PV: Mitchell Helgert (NV) 10-00. LJ: Kase Bangs (Z) 19-04. TJ: Brayden Briskey (NV) 34-10.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Mia Hicks (Z) 13.94. 200: Allison Smith (NV) 30.88. 400: Leah Ashby (LS) 1:07.3. 800: Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:38.81. 1600: Joelle Shields (NV) 6:11.1. 3200: Shields (NV) 13:06.64. 100H: Lillian Delp (Z) 26.26. 300H: Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 55.0. 4x200 Z 2:25.73. 4x400 NV 4:44.52.
Shot: Yarelli Sanchez (Z) 23-11. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 65-09. Jav: Sanchez (Z) 80-00. HJ: Kassandra Garza (Z) 4-10. PV: Hahn-Landis (NV) 8-06. LJ: Garza (Z) 13-10.5. TJ: Hahn-Landis (NV) 29-09.5.
---
AT CONNELL
BOYS
Local winners — 200: Emilio Vela (W) 24.08. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:11.47. 300H: Victor Alcaide (W) 46.44.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Noemi Mendoza (T) 13.53. 200: Daphne Hernandez (T) 28.76. 1600: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 12:49.27.
Shot: Caitlyn Meninick (W) 31-03.50.
---
TENNIS
Granger boys 4, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Eden Asher (G) won by forfeit.
Doubles: A.J. Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Luke Chafin-Colin Ocain 6-2, 6-0; Carlos Deleon-Daniel Torres (G) won by forfeit; Joel Herrera-Jonathan Bustamante (G) won by forfeit.
Granger girls 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Brook Wolf (CE) d. Maria Flores 6-2, 6-2; Gloria Bustamante (G) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Ariela Solorio-Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Amanda Board-Kylee Cuff 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Hannah Valenzuela-Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Jessica Corich-Sadie Mahorn 6-2, 6-1; Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Heidi Beedle-Julie Fossum 6-1, 6-1.
---
GOLF
Johnston hits 7th ace
Rod Johnston got his seventh hole-in-one on Wednesday at SunTides Golf Course. He used a driver on the 172-yard 13th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Andy Voline, Len Ross and Joe Wurtz.
---
MEETINGS
La Salle ADs to speak at Monday QB Club
La Salle’s retiring athletic director Don Erickson and incoming athletic director Mike Vavricka will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides golf course.