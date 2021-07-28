Yakima Valley Football Officials need new officials for the upcoming season.
The first meeting for this fall will be held at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at West Valley Fire Station, 10000 Zier Rd. Games from Cle Elum to Mabton are covered, featuring Grid Kids all the way up to high school.
All games worked will be paid within 72 hours of completion. Contact Brad Cramer at 509-945-5555 with any questions.
Fastpitch tryouts Saturday
Tryouts for Cramer 18-U fastpitch will be held this Saturday at 9 a.m. at West Valley High School.
Additional tryouts can be held by appointment if necessary. Contact Craig Lacy at 509-728-1855 with any questions.
JUNIOR LEGION
State tournament
Yakima Valley Peppers 7, Kennewick 2 (YV: Eian Peralta CG, 3 H, 4 K; Isaac Froula 2-run 2b; Mason Bailey ph 2-run 1b; Joel Godina 2-3, 2b, RBI)
Tuesday’s game
Mt. Spokane 12, Yakima Valley Peppers 2 (YV: James Hull 2-3; Isaac Froula 1-2, 2 RBI; Easton Hyatt 1-1, run; Sam Stephens RBI, 2 runs)