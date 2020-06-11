SELAH — Brady Helgeson’s two-run single in the first inning sparked the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 8-2 win over Centralia in the opening game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Carlon Park.
Brandon Bruner was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Jack Van De Brake also had two hits. Nate Gutierrez picked up the win with three strikeouts.
The second game was not available at press time. The Pak (5-4) will host Centralia for a single game on Friday at 1 p.m.
• Yakima Valley defeated Kennewick 10-0 in five innings Wednesday night to complete a second sweep in the four-game series.
Tommy Meluskey was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Eli Grange, Sy Steele and Bruner each had an RBI single.
Reid Rasmussen threw a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out two to earn the win.
Beetles split two games
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Steven Rodriguez and Jojo Gonzalez drove in three runs apiece to lead the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 12-9 victory over the Gillette Riders from Wyoming in the Bozeman tournament on Thursday.
Gonzalez was 4 for 4 with a pair of runs scored, Rodriguez had two doubles and Ryan Fowler scored four times for the Beetles, who opener their season on Wednesday with a win over Idaho Falls.
In Yakima’s second game Thursday, the host Bozeman Bucks topped the Beetles 14-4.
Yakima (2-1) will have two more games Friday in the round-robin format, facing the Missoula Mavericks and Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen.
Yakima 12, Gillette 9
Yakima 112 320 3 — 12 13 2
Gillette 002 014 2 — 9 6 7
Morales, Kleinow (6), Skahan (7), Morrow (7) and Fowler; Gillette unavailable.
Yakima highlights: John McDonald 2b, run; Geoff Edgar 1-5, 3 runs; Ryan Fowler 2-4, 4 runs, RBI; Jojo Gonzalez 4-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Steven Rodriquez 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Ethan Williams 1-4, run; Lane Damron 2-4, run, RBI; Angel Morales 8 Ks.
Bozeman 14, Yakima 4
Yakima 110 110 — 4 6 2
Bozeman 060 413 — 14 13 0
Coscarart, Skahan (5), Gama (5) and Fowler; Bozeman unavailable.
Yakima highlights: McDonald 1-2, run; Fowler 1-3, run, RBI; Gonzalez 2-3; Jacob Manley 1-2, run; Brody Phillips run; Dillan Morrow RBI 2b.
GOLF
Padilla scores ace
Jose Padilla recorded a hole-in-one Monday on the seventh hole at Fisher Park Golf Course.
Padilla aced the 149-yard hole with an 8-iron, and it was witnessed by Chris Cook and Rudy Sanchez.