Four-time Mat Classic championship finalist Viktorya Torres of Granger has committed to attend King University in Tennessee this fall.
Torres, who ranked No. 7 in the final national high school rankings at 132 pounds, finished with a 110-5 career record for the Spartans. She concluded her prep career last February with a runner-up finish at 130 pounds, falling to the girl who ranks No. 6 in the nation.
Torres won the 110-pound state title as a freshman.
Just before the shutdown of collegiate sports, King University had 10 All-Americans and two national finalists at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Coalition (WCWC) National Championships in Michigan. A former rival of Torres, Phoenix Dubose from Yelm, will be a sophomore at King.
BASEBALL
Pak wins in bottom of seventh
SELAH — Dean Pettyjohn singled home Drew Johnson in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak past the Spokane Crew 3-2 in the opener of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Carlon Park.
Johnson doubled earlier in the inning as Yakima Valley (12-4) won its 10th straight.
Results of the second game were not available at press time.
In the nightcap of Tuesday’s twin bill, Brady Helgeson struck out 11 over six innings as the Pak clipped the Tri-City Reign 2-1 at Carlon Park.
Helgeson, an Ellensburg grad and freshman at Phoenix College, didn’t allow any walks in the win, which completed a sweep following an 11-1 victory in the opener.
Nate Gutierrez was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the fifth inning.